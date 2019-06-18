Livingston FC 2018-19 Season Review
1 saat önce
Livingston FC secured the spot in the Premiership after promotion in 2017-18. Livingstone were impressive as they finished 9th winning 11 games. Relive some of the best moments from Livingston's first season in the top flight.
Haber Yayın Tarihi : 18.06.2019 03:06
Livingston FC secured the spot in the Premiership after promotion in 2017-18. Livingstone were impressive as they finished 9th winning 11 games. Relive some of the best moments from Livingston's first season in the top flight.
İsmail Köybaşı'na 3 talip birden
Quaresma'dan Fikret Orman'a yanıt geldi!
Fikret Orman'dan Quaresma tepkisi: Parasını verin, gönderin gitsin
Burak Yılmaz için flaş iddia: Lecce değil Fenerbahçe