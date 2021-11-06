Üye Girişi
Lost 35 kilos so he can donate his kidney to his mother - Son Dakika

Lost 35 kilos so he can donate his kidney to his mother

06.11.2021 16:57
Lost 35 kilos so he can donate his kidney to his mother

Nurullah Akan (21) wanted to donate his kidney to his mother Hamdiye Akan (38), who had chronic kidney failure, but he was rejected as a donor because of his obesity in Diyarbakir. Then Nurullah Akan decided to lose weight and saved his mother's life by losing 35 kilos in 5 months.

Nurullah Akan (21) wanted to donate his kidney to his mother Hamdiye Akan (38), who had chronic kidney failure, but he was rejected as a donor because of his obesity in Diyarbakir. Then Nurullah Akan decided to lose weight and saved his mother's life by losing 35 kilos in 5 months.

Hamdiye Akan, who lives in Diyarbakır, applied to Dicle University Hospital when she experienced chronic kidney failure. Doctors found that both of her kidneys were not working. At first, Hamdiye's husband wanted to donate his kidney to her but was rejected because he had diabetes. Then Hamdiye's son Nurullah wanted to donate his kidney as well, but doctors decided that the transplant was risky because he was obese. After that Nurullah decided to go on a diet and lost 35 kilos in 5 months. Nurullah reaching the ideal weight, doctors took both Hamdiye and Nurullah under an operation.  Nurullah's left kidney was removed and transferred to his mother Hamdiye Akan in the successful operation.


Lost 35 kilos so he can donate his kidney to his mother
Lost 35 kilos so he can donate his kidney to his mother
Lost 35 kilos so he can donate his kidney to his mother

Güncel, Son Dakika

Kaynak: DHA

Son Dakika Güncel Lost 35 kilos so he can donate his kidney to his mother - Son Dakika


YORUMLAR
500

Son Dakika

Zirvede dev kapışma! Beşiktaş-Trabzonspor maçında ilk 11'ler belli oldu 17:51 Zirvede dev kapışma! Beşiktaş-Trabzonspor maçında ilk 11'ler belli oldu Canlı yayında korkutan detay! Arkadaki gölgeyi görenler hemen genç kıza haber verdi 17:26 Canlı yayında korkutan detay! Arkadaki gölgeyi görenler hemen genç kıza haber verdi 17:19 "İstanbul seçimlerinde ağladım" diyen Soylu'ya Kaftancıoğlu'ndan manidar yanıt
Gıda terörü sınır tanımıyor! Baklava imalathanesinden skandal görüntüler 16:50 Gıda terörü sınır tanımıyor! Baklava imalathanesinden skandal görüntüler Komünist Bakan, Nusret'in ellerinden biftek yedi! Ödediği hesap ülkesinde kriz yarattı 16:06 Komünist Bakan, Nusret'in ellerinden biftek yedi! Ödediği hesap ülkesinde kriz yarattı Asgari ücretin ne kadar olduğunu dahi bilmeyen Bahar Candan, ekonomi dersi verdi 15:33 Asgari ücretin ne kadar olduğunu dahi bilmeyen Bahar Candan, ekonomi dersi verdi
Duygulandıran görüntü! Yüzlerce komando Davraz Dağı'na tırmandı 14:43 Duygulandıran görüntü! Yüzlerce komando Davraz Dağı'na tırmandı Sason'dan 500 araçlık konvoy, Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'ı karşılamak için yola dizildi 13:43 Sason'dan 500 araçlık konvoy, Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'ı karşılamak için yola dizildi

Son Dakika Haberleri
14:55 Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan Ilıca Barajı açılışında güzel haberi verdi: Ekonomiye yılda 3 milyar TL'lik katkı sağlayacak
14:43 Duygulandıran görüntü! Yüzlerce komando Davraz Dağı'na tırmandı
14:42 Vücudu hakkındaki yorumlardan sıkılan genç kız, paylaştığı bikinili fotoğraflarla eleştirilere meydan okudu
14:36 İğne korkusu olanlara müjde! Yara bandını andıran korona aşısı geliştiriliyor
14:35 Meksika'da tatil yapan Aslı Enver, arka arkaya tekne pozlarını takipçileriyle paylaştı
14:22 Şehit mezarına hain saldırı! Üzerine PKK yazıp bir de fotoğrafını paylaşmış
14:21 60 sanatçı, işçi göçünün 60. yılını anmak için Gurbet türküsünü söyledi
14:21 Kılıçdaroğlu'na herkesin merak ettiği o soru canlı yayında soruldu: Erdoğan'la yarışmak istiyor musunuz?
14:19 Sonunda bu da oldu! İnsan eli değmeden teslimat yapabiliyorlar
13:42 Sason'dan 500 araçlık konvoy, Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'ı karşılamak için yola dizildi
Buket Aydın'ı sinirlendiren Emir Sarıgül sorusu: Adını duymak istemiyorum Buket Aydın'ı sinirlendiren Emir Sarıgül sorusu: Adını duymak istemiyorum         
17:55
Manchester'ın rengi mavi! Dev derbide Guardiola'nın öğrencileri, Kırmızı Şeytanlar'ı sahadan sildi Manchester'ın rengi mavi! Dev derbide Guardiola'nın öğrencileri, Kırmızı Şeytanlar'ı sahadan sildi         
17:41
Bir rüya gerçekleşti! Xavi, Barcelona'nın yeni teknik direktörü oldu Bir rüya gerçekleşti! Xavi, Barcelona'nın yeni teknik direktörü oldu         
17:23
Yerli otomobilde test süreçleri devam ediyor! TOGG'un yeni videosu milyonların heyecanına heyecan katacak Yerli otomobilde test süreçleri devam ediyor! TOGG'un yeni videosu milyonların heyecanına heyecan katacak         
17:06
Husumetlisini öldürerek ormanlık alana gömen şahıs, suçunu 21 yıl sonra itiraf etti Husumetlisini öldürerek ormanlık alana gömen şahıs, suçunu 21 yıl sonra itiraf etti         
16:38
Morgda kızının cesediyle cinsel ilişkiye girildiğini öğrenen anne deliye döndü: Onu kalbinden bıçaklayacağım Morgda kızının cesediyle cinsel ilişkiye girildiğini öğrenen anne deliye döndü: Onu kalbinden bıçaklayacağım         
15:59
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan Ilıca Barajı açılışında güzel haberi verdi: Ekonomiye yılda 3 milyar TL'lik katkı sağlayacak Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan Ilıca Barajı açılışında güzel haberi verdi: Ekonomiye yılda 3 milyar TL'lik katkı sağlayacak         
14:55
Kılıçdaroğlu'na herkesin merak ettiği o soru canlı yayında soruldu: Erdoğan'la yarışmak istiyor musunuz? Kılıçdaroğlu'na herkesin merak ettiği o soru canlı yayında soruldu: Erdoğan'la yarışmak istiyor musunuz?         
14:21
Şarkıcı Ramazan Günay, sahnede geçirdiği kalp krizi sonucu yaşamını yitirdi Şarkıcı Ramazan Günay, sahnede geçirdiği kalp krizi sonucu yaşamını yitirdi         
13:31
Yerli S-400'ün görüntüleri yayınlandı! Uzun menzilli milli hava savunma füzesi Siper'in testi başarıyla tamamlandı Yerli S-400'ün görüntüleri yayınlandı! Uzun menzilli milli hava savunma füzesi Siper'in testi başarıyla tamamlandı         
13:29
Uzaya çıkan astronot Dünya'ya bakınca gördüklerine üzüldü: Gördüğüm şey korkunç Uzaya çıkan astronot Dünya'ya bakınca gördüklerine üzüldü: Gördüğüm şey korkunç         
12:47
Birçok kişi farkında bile değil! Evde yapılan bu hatalar doğal gaz faturasını kabartıyor Birçok kişi farkında bile değil! Evde yapılan bu hatalar doğal gaz faturasını kabartıyor         
12:17
Bilim Kurulu üyesinden korkutan korona uyarısı: Görme yetinizi kaybedebilirsiniz Bilim Kurulu üyesinden korkutan korona uyarısı: Görme yetinizi kaybedebilirsiniz         
12:08
Kılıçdaroğlu belediye başkanların adaylığı konusunda çok açık konuştu: Görevlerine devam etsinler, belediye meclislerimizde çoğunluğumuz yok Kılıçdaroğlu belediye başkanların adaylığı konusunda çok açık konuştu: Görevlerine devam etsinler, belediye meclislerimizde çoğunluğumuz yok         
12:08
Fotoğraflar Adana'dan! Sular çekilince Roma'dan kalma kilise ve tarihi yapılar gün yüzüne çıktı Fotoğraflar Adana'dan! Sular çekilince Roma'dan kalma kilise ve tarihi yapılar gün yüzüne çıktı         
11:27
Bakan Soylu'dan Berat Albayrak'la çarpışma anı hakkında ilginç yorum: Tekrar başımıza gelir diye endişe ediyorum Bakan Soylu'dan Berat Albayrak'la çarpışma anı hakkında ilginç yorum: Tekrar başımıza gelir diye endişe ediyorum         
10:25
Rahatsızlanan Hakan Ural'ın durumu ağırlaştı' Sosyal medyadan dua istedi Rahatsızlanan Hakan Ural'ın durumu ağırlaştı' Sosyal medyadan dua istedi         
09:10
Son Dakika - Son Dakika Haberleri - Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim | Künye
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 6.11.2021 18:03:53. #1.12#
SON DAKİKA: Lost 35 kilos so he can donate his kidney to his mother - Son Dakika
Haberler.com IOS Haberler.com Android Haberler.com Huawei
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]
Advertisement