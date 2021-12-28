Lübnan'a Mısır'ın doğal gazını sevk edecek boru hattının onarımına başlandı - Son Dakika

Lübnan Enerji ve Su Bakanı Velid Feyyad, "Arap Doğal Gaz Boru Hattı"nın yeniden onarımını başlattı.

Lübnan'ın resmi ajansı NNA'da yer alan haberde, Feyyad, Mısır'a ait ve 2009'da faaliyete girdikten kısa bir süre sonra atıl duruma düşen boru hattının yeniden onarımı için Trablusşam kentinde düzenlenen törene katıldı.

Haberde, Mısır'ın gaz şirketi olan TGS'den teknik bir heyetin, Feyyad'a, boru hattının durumu hakkında bilgi verip onarımın Mart ayında biteceğini belirtikleri kaydedildi.

Mısır gazının Lübnan'a akmaya başlaması halinde ülkedeki enerji krizinde meydana gelecek iyileşmeye değinen Feyyad, "Ucuz bir maliyetle, elektrik üretim kapasitemizi 8 saatten 12'ye çıkaracaktır." ifadesini kullandı.

Feyyad, Mısır ile yaptıkları anlaşmanın, Lübnan'a 650 milyon ton metreküp gaza sahip olma fırsatı verdiğini ve bununla da günlük 450 megavat elektrik üretilebileceğini söyledi.

Rus şirketi Rosneft, yakıt depolama tesisi inşa edecek

Feyyad, Trablusşam'da, TGS'nin bünyesinde onarımına başlanılan boru hattından sonra Rus şirketi Rosneft ve Lübnanlı Dar el-Hendese adındaki mühendislik danışmanlık şirketi ile inşa edilen yakıt depolama tesisini ziyaret etti.

Tesisin inşa töreninde de bir konuşma yapan Feyyad, "Rosneft ve Dar el-Hendese iş birliği ile inşa edilecek yakıt tesisi vesilesiyle ilk etapta 151 bin metre küp yakıt depolanabilecek. İkinci aşamada ise bu miktar 248 bin metreküpe çıkacaktır." dedi.

Arap Doğal Gazı Boru Hattı

1 milyar 200 milyon dolara mal olan toplam 1200 kilometre uzunluğunda, 4 etaptan oluşan boru hattı Mısır, Ürdün ve Suriye'den geçip Lübnan'ın Trablusşam kentine ulaşıyor.

Arap Doğal Gaz Boru Hattı'ndan Lübnan'a gaz ithalat testi 2009'da başladı ve aynı yıl kısa süreliğine Trablusşam'daki Deyr Ammar Elektrik Santrali'ne gaz verildi.

Açık raporlara göre 2010'da Mısır'ın Sina Yarımadası'ndaki güvenlik olayları, ardından ülkedeki Arap Baharı gösterileriyle meydana gelen gelişmeler ve Suriye'deki iç savaşın patlak vermesiyle Lübnan'a doğal gaz ithalatı tamamen durdu.

Beyrut yönetimi, eylülde, ülkedeki enerji krizine çözüm bulmak için Ürdün'den elektrik ve Mısır'dan da gaz ithalatı için girişimler başlatmıştı.

Lübnan, Suriye'deki Esed rejimi, Ürdün ve Mısır arasında "Arap Doğal Gaz Boru Hattı"nın yeniden faaliyete geçmesi için anlaşmalar imzalanmıştı.

