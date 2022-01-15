Maneuvered to avoid hitting the cat but hit the barriers: 1 dead, 3 injured - Son Dakika

Üye Girişi
15.01.2022 16:17
The driver of the light commercial vehicle, Merve Cingoz (30) maneuvered to avoid hitting the cat that was suddenly on the road, lost control of the steering wheel, and crashed into the barriers. 1 person died and 3 people including Merve's son were injured in the accident in Karaman.

The incident took place at the 8th kilometer of the Karaman- Konya highway at around 21: 15. Allegedly, returning from a hospital in Konya by car, Merve Cingoz maneuvered to avoid hitting the cat that was suddenly on the road then she lost control of the steering wheel and the vehicle crashed into the barriers in the median. Driver Merve Cingoz, her son Ege Barcin (6), Mediha Barcin, and Emine cay (53), who were in the vehicle, were injured by the severity of the collision. Upon the notification, many health, police, and gendarmerie teams were dispatched to the accident site. The injured were taken to Karaman Training and Research Hospital by medical teams. Mediha Barcin died in the hospital despite all the efforts of doctors. On the other hand, Ege Barcin was resurrected and taken to the intensive care unit. Mother Merve Cingoz, who was taken to the hospital in the same ambulance as her son, had a breakdown while her son was being taken out of the ambulance. Merve Cingoz, whose relatives tried to console her, shed tears by saying "There was a cat on the road".

The investigation into the accident is continuing.

