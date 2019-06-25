Son Dakika Haberleri: MARCO VERRATTI'S BEST MOMENTS OF THE 2018-19 SEASON
Son Dakika Spor Haber

MARCO VERRATTI'S BEST MOMENTS OF THE 2018-19 SEASON

37 dakika önce

Check out some of Marco Verratti's best moments in a Paris Saint-Germain shirt over the course of the 2018-19 season.

Check out some of Marco Verratti's best moments in a Paris Saint-Germain shirt over the course of the 2018-19 season.
MARCO VERRATTI'S BEST MOMENTS OF THE 2018-19 SEASON
Kaynak: Dugout

Haber Yayın Tarihi : 25.06.2019 01:06 
Paris Saint Germain, Spor
Facebook'ta Paylaş!Paylaş Twitter'da Paylaş!Tweetle Whatsapp'da Paylaş!Gönder

YORUMLAR


Trabzonspor, Hasan Batuhan Artarslan ile yollarını ayırdı Diagne'den transfer açıklaması: Yıllık 5 milyon euroyu görmeden imza atmam Galatasaray, Breel Embolo'nun maliyetini öğrenince masadan kalktı NBA'de sezonun MVP'si Giannis Antetokounmpo

SonDakika.com - Son Dakika Haber - En Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 25.6.2019 13:43:49. #1.11#
ŞU AN BURADASINIZ: Son Dakika Haberleri: MARCO VERRATTI'S BEST MOMENTS OF THE 2018-19 SEASON
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]