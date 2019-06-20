Son Dakika Haberleri: Marcos Llorente signs for Atletico de Madrid
Marcos Llorente signs for Atletico de Madrid

Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid have reached an agreement over the transfer of Marcos Llorente. The club wishes to express its gratitude for the commitment and professionalism shown by the player and for the exemplary conduct he displayed from joining our academy in 2008 until his time as a member of the first-team squad. Real Madrid wish the player all the very best in this new chapter.

20.06.2019 07:06 
