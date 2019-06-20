Maurizio Sarri’s first Juventus press conference
1 saat önce
Maurizio Sarri faced the media for the first time since being appointed as the new Juventus manager. Sarri addressed the challenge of managing Juve and his thoughts on working with Cristiano Ronaldo.
Haber Yayın Tarihi : 20.06.2019 05:06
Juventus'ta Sarri dönemi resmen başladı!
