Mehmet Gundogan, whose granddaughter disappeared with 8 million euros in Germany: She is not someone like that - Son Dakika

Mehmet Gundogan, whose granddaughter disappeared with 8 million euros in Germany: She is not someone like that

06.07.2021 16:50
In Germany, Yasemin Gundogan (28), who works in a money distribution company allegedly disappeared with 8 million euros. Her grandfather Mehmet (82) and grandmother Fethiye (78) who are living in Turkey said that they do not believe their grandchild were involved in such a crime.

In Germany, Yasemin Gundogan (28), who works in a money distribution company allegedly disappeared with 8 million euros. Her grandfather Mehmet (82) and grandmother Fethiye (78) who are living in Turkey said that they do not believe their grandchild were involved in such a crime. "My granddaughter is not someone like that," said Mehmet Gundogan about her granddaughter Yasemin.

Yasemin Gundogan, who worked at Loomis, a cash distribution company in Bremen, Germany, allegedly disappeared with 8 million Euros. An investigation has been launched by German police to find Gundogan. Gundogan's grandmother, Fethiye Gundogan, who lives in the Neneli neighborhood of Ordu's Persembe District, spoke about the disappearance of Yasemin.  "My granddaughter was occupied with her work. And economically, she was in good condition. My granddaughter bought herself a house last year. I cannot believe that she was doing such a crime. She is not someone like that. I think my granddaughter was forced into this, threatened. I hope nothing jeopardizes her" said Fethiye Gundogan.

"IF I KNEW WHERE SHE WAS, I WOULD REPORT HER TO THE POLICE"Grandfather Mehmet Gundogan said that he learned about the incident three days ago. "We are trying to understand what happened. My granddaughter is not a person like that. Believe me, if I knew where she was, I would report her to the police, because at least if the police find my granddaughter, we will save her before she gets hurt. We think the mafia or someone else is behind this. I hope she is found before anything jeopardizes her life," said Mehmet Gundogan expressing his concern for his granddaughter.

(PHOTOS)


