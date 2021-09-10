Member of Terror Organization Al-Qaeda, Cengiz H. detained in Istanbul - Son Dakika

In ISTANBUL, Cengiz H., who is a member of the Al-Qaeda Terror Organization, was detained in Cekmekoy.

As part of the investigation being carried out by the Istanbul Office of Prosecutor, Istanbul Police Department Anti-Terrorism Branch teams detained Cengiz H., who was sentenced to 6 years and 3 months in prison for being a member of the Al-Qaeda Terrorist Organization, in an operation carried out at his address in Cekmekoy at around 17.10. It was learned that Cengiz H. was transferred to the judicial authorities yesterday after his procedures at the police station.