Üye Girişi
Member of Terror Organization Al-Qaeda, Cengiz H. detained in Istanbul - Son Dakika

Member of Terror Organization Al-Qaeda, Cengiz H. detained in Istanbul

10.09.2021 16:38
Member of Terror Organization Al-Qaeda, Cengiz H. detained in Istanbul, System.String[]

In ISTANBUL, Cengiz H., who is a member of the Al-Qaeda Terror Organization, was detained in Cekmekoy.As part of the investigation being carried out by the Istanbul Office of Prosecutor, Istanbul Police Department Anti-Terrorism Branch teams detained Cengiz H.

In ISTANBUL, Cengiz H., who is a member of the Al-Qaeda Terror Organization, was detained in Cekmekoy.

As part of the investigation being carried out by the Istanbul Office of Prosecutor, Istanbul Police Department Anti-Terrorism Branch teams detained Cengiz H., who was sentenced to 6 years and 3 months in prison for being a member of the Al-Qaeda Terrorist Organization, in an operation carried out at his address in Cekmekoy at around 17.10. It was learned that Cengiz H. was transferred to the judicial authorities yesterday after his procedures at the police station.


Member of Terror Organization Al-Qaeda, Cengiz H. detained in Istanbul

İstanbul, Güncel, Son Dakika

Kaynak: DHA

Son Dakika Güncel Member of Terror Organization Al-Qaeda, Cengiz H. detained in Istanbul - Son Dakika


YORUMLAR
500

Son Dakika

Hasret sona eriyor! Galatasaray, Avrupa Ligi'nde oynayacağı Lazio maçıyla TT Stadı'na dönecek 17:19 Hasret sona eriyor! Galatasaray, Avrupa Ligi'nde oynayacağı Lazio maçıyla TT Stadı'na dönecek Aile Bakanlığı yalanladı! Şehit ailelerine yapılan ödemelerde 17:09 Aile Bakanlığı yalanladı! Şehit ailelerine yapılan ödemelerde "15 milyon liranın kayıp olduğu" iddiaları gerçeği yansıtmıyor 17:03 "Yeşil altın" yok yılını yaşıyor! Antep fıstığı tarlada 28, tezgahta 120 liradan alıcısını buluyor
Şenol Güneş sonrası herkes A Milli Takım'da Okan Buruk'u görmek istiyor! Sosyal medya gündeminde zirveye çıktı 16:59 Şenol Güneş sonrası herkes A Milli Takım'da Okan Buruk'u görmek istiyor! Sosyal medya gündeminde zirveye çıktı En çok habere konu olan büyükşehir belediye başkanları raporunda ilk sırada Tunç Soyer var 15:25 En çok habere konu olan büyükşehir belediye başkanları raporunda ilk sırada Tunç Soyer var Kamu İşe Alımı Hizmeti, e-Devlet ile entegre edildi 14:08 Kamu İşe Alımı Hizmeti, e-Devlet ile entegre edildi
Hakan Baş'la evli olan Bensu Soral, eski partneri Kubilay Aka ile sarmaş dolaş görüntülendi 12:47 Hakan Baş'la evli olan Bensu Soral, eski partneri Kubilay Aka ile sarmaş dolaş görüntülendi Hükümeti resmen kuran Taliban'ın ilk icraatı belli oldu! Ellerine aldıkları süpürgelerle Afganistan sokaklarını temizlediler 11:17 Hükümeti resmen kuran Taliban'ın ilk icraatı belli oldu! Ellerine aldıkları süpürgelerle Afganistan sokaklarını temizlediler

Son Dakika Haberleri
17:18 Güvenlik kamerası anbean kaydetti! Tartıştıkları genci pompalı tüfekle vurup, yerde tekmelediler
17:15 Son Dakika! Cumhurbaşkanı: Raflardaki fahiş fiyat artışlarının önüne geçeceğiz
17:09 Aile Bakanlığı yalanladı! Şehit ailelerine yapılan ödemelerde "15 milyon liranın kayıp olduğu" iddiaları gerçeği yansıtmıyor
17:01 Dünyanın en ünlü balinası Kiska intihara kalkıştı! 10 yıldır yalnız yaşadığı için psikolojisi bozulmuş
16:58 Şenol Güneş sonrası herkes A Milli Takım'da Okan Buruk'u görmek istiyor! Sosyal medya gündeminde zirveye çıktı
16:38 İstanbul'da 40 liraya satıldığını söyleyen balıkçılar, Samsun'da 10 TL'den satıyor
16:31 Son Dakika! Milli Takım'ın yeni hocası Okan Buruk oldu
16:24 Samet Aybaba, Milli Takım'a yeşil ışık yaktı: Göreve gelirsem en iyisini ben yaparım
16:22 Taliban Sözcüsü Sayed Zekrullah Haşimi: Kadınların hükümette işi yok, onların işi çocuk doğurmak
16:08 İstanbul'da artan kiralar cep yakıyor! Yükseliş yüzde 50'nin üzerinde
Güvenlik kamerası anbean kaydetti! Tartıştıkları genci pompalı tüfekle vurup, yerde tekmelediler Güvenlik kamerası anbean kaydetti! Tartıştıkları genci pompalı tüfekle vurup, yerde tekmelediler         
17:19
Son Dakika! Cumhurbaşkanı: Raflardaki fahiş fiyat artışlarının önüne geçeceğiz Son Dakika! Cumhurbaşkanı: Raflardaki fahiş fiyat artışlarının önüne geçeceğiz         
17:16
Bacanak cinayetinin katil zanlısı kendini savundu: İç güveysiydim, bana hak etmediğim şeyler yaşattı Bacanak cinayetinin katil zanlısı kendini savundu: İç güveysiydim, bana hak etmediğim şeyler yaşattı         
17:04
Dünyanın en ünlü balinası Kiska intihara kalkıştı! 10 yıldır yalnız yaşadığı için psikolojisi bozulmuş Dünyanın en ünlü balinası Kiska intihara kalkıştı! 10 yıldır yalnız yaşadığı için psikolojisi bozulmuş         
17:01
Karısını yatak odasında rehin aldı, yaptığı savunma şaşkınlık yarattı! Bursalı adam: Zihnimi birileri yönlendiriyor Karısını yatak odasında rehin aldı, yaptığı savunma şaşkınlık yarattı! Bursalı adam: Zihnimi birileri yönlendiriyor         
16:53
Sanatçı ve AK Parti eski milletvekili Uğur Işılak'tan dikkat çeken aşı çıkışı: Her karşıt görüş kıymetlidir Sanatçı ve AK Parti eski milletvekili Uğur Işılak'tan dikkat çeken aşı çıkışı: Her karşıt görüş kıymetlidir         
14:54
Ligde şampiyonluk oranları güncellendi! Galatasaray, favori Fenerbahçe'nin daha da gerisine düştü Ligde şampiyonluk oranları güncellendi! Galatasaray, favori Fenerbahçe'nin daha da gerisine düştü         
13:55
Siyah-Beyazlı takımdan ayrılmayan üç futbolcuya sert kısıtlamalar geldi! Otoparkı bile kullanamayacaklar Siyah-Beyazlı takımdan ayrılmayan üç futbolcuya sert kısıtlamalar geldi! Otoparkı bile kullanamayacaklar         
11:45
Survivor All Star 2022'nin ilk yarışmacısı belli oldu! Barış Murat Yağcı tekrar adaya dönecek Survivor All Star 2022'nin ilk yarışmacısı belli oldu! Barış Murat Yağcı tekrar adaya dönecek         
11:08
İrfan Can Kahveci, yetenekleriyle Vitor Pereira'yı kendine hayran bıraktı! Artık sahada serbest kalacak İrfan Can Kahveci, yetenekleriyle Vitor Pereira'yı kendine hayran bıraktı! Artık sahada serbest kalacak         
11:00
Yönetmen Orhan Oğuz'un kızından Nilüfer Açıkalın'a şok suçlama: Babamın parasıyla kendine jigolo tuttu Yönetmen Orhan Oğuz'un kızından Nilüfer Açıkalın'a şok suçlama: Babamın parasıyla kendine jigolo tuttu         
10:27
Zeynep Alkan, bir anda yüzünde çıkan sivilcelerden bahsetti: Özgüvenim sıfır, dışarı çıkamıyorum Zeynep Alkan, bir anda yüzünde çıkan sivilcelerden bahsetti: Özgüvenim sıfır, dışarı çıkamıyorum         
09:55
Annesini örnek aldı, 15 bin tavuklu çiftlik sahibi oldu! Günlük kazancı 14 bin lira Annesini örnek aldı, 15 bin tavuklu çiftlik sahibi oldu! Günlük kazancı 14 bin lira         
09:45
Atamalarda önceliğin 2021'lilere verilmesi tepki çekti! Milli Eğitim Bakanı Mahmut Özer istifaya davet edildi Atamalarda önceliğin 2021'lilere verilmesi tepki çekti! Milli Eğitim Bakanı Mahmut Özer istifaya davet edildi         
08:14
Kocasının vasiyetini yerine getirdi! Kocasının vasiyetini yerine getirdi! "Buradan ayrılma" sözü yüzünden 43 yıldır mağarada yaşıyor         
00:54
Kazanın ardından bacağını kaybeden genç kız, eleştirilere iç çamaşırlı pozuyla meydan okudu Kazanın ardından bacağını kaybeden genç kız, eleştirilere iç çamaşırlı pozuyla meydan okudu         
00:10
Turan ailesinde moraller yerle bir! Hırsızların hedefi oldular Turan ailesinde moraller yerle bir! Hırsızların hedefi oldular         
19:53
Son Dakika - Son Dakika Haberleri - Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim | Künye
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 10.09.2021 17:25:39. #1.11#
SON DAKİKA: Member of Terror Organization Al-Qaeda, Cengiz H. detained in Istanbul - Son Dakika
ios android huawei
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]
Advertisement