Message from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the 70th anniversary of Turkey's accession to NATO - Son Dakika

18.02.2022 12:04
Turkey's Ministry of Foreign Affairs shared a message on the 70th anniversary of Turkey's accession to NATO.

Turkey's Ministry of Foreign Affairs shared a message on the 70th anniversary of Turkey's accession to NATO. The message said, "We will be resolute in pursuing efforts, particularly in the fight against all forms and manifestations of terrorism that threaten not only Türkiye but the entire Euro-Atlantic region, so as to protect the security and stability within a 360-degree approach. In this respect, we expect our Allies to flawlessly display unity and the spirit of solidarity that constitute the bedrock of NATO."

It is stated that today, Turkey is celebrating the 70th anniversary of membership to NATO in the written statement shared by the Ministry.  "During the Cold War era and after, Türkiye has been one of the responsible and leading members of the Alliance. In addition to the role she has played in defending NATO's borders, Türkiye has made extensive contributions to its missions and operations, and in line with the fundamental values of the Alliance and through her principled and visionary approaches, she has been among the leading Allies that chart the course for NATO. In this period where NATO of the 2030s is being discussed on the one hand, and comprehensive security challenges are faced on the other, our country is doing her share in terms of defence and security while making meaningful and genuine contributions to the process of change and transformation in NATO. We will be resolute in pursuing efforts, particularly in the fight against all forms and manifestations of terrorism that threaten not only Türkiye but the entire Euro-Atlantic region, so as to protect the security and stability within a 360-degree approach. In this respect, we expect our Allies to flawlessly display unity and the spirit of solidarity that constitute the bedrock of NATO" said in the written statement.


Kaynak: DHA

