Microcycle Day One: Beach work
13 dakika önce
The Universitario first-team take part in the first day of their microcycle training. The players are put through their paces on the beach with a number of training drills.
Haber Yayın Tarihi : 18.06.2019 05:06
The Universitario first-team take part in the first day of their microcycle training. The players are put through their paces on the beach with a number of training drills.
Fenerbahçe Başkanvekili Semih Özsoy, Anadolu Efes Başantrenörü Ergin Ataman'a ateş püskürdü
Galatasaray ile adı anılan Banega için Monchi'den açıklama
İsmail Köybaşı'na 3 talip birden
Quaresma'dan Fikret Orman'a yanıt geldi!