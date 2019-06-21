Son Dakika Haberleri: Mikael Lustig's Best Celtic Moments
Mikael Lustig's Best Celtic Moments

Since joining Celtic in 2012, Mikael Lustig has established himself at Parkhead and now stands as one of the Hoops' most experienced players. The Swedish international recently led Celtic to a 3-0 victory over Hearts in his 250th appearance for the club. Take a look at some of his best moments.

Mikael Lustig's Best Celtic Moments
