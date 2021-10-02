Üye Girişi
Minister Akar, spoke by phone with his US counterpart Austin - Son Dakika

Minister Akar, spoke by phone with his US counterpart Austin

02.10.2021 10:43
Minister Akar, spoke by phone with his US counterpart Austin, System.String[]

Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar held a telephone call with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd James Austin.

Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar held a telephone call with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd James Austin.

"Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd James Austin held a telephone call on October 1, 2021 during which they discussed cooperation on bilateral as well as regional defense and security issues. Minister Akar and Minister Austin emphasized the importance of closer bilateral cooperation and coordination along with strengthening military relations" said in the statement made by Turkey's Ministry of National Defense.


Minister Akar, spoke by phone with his US counterpart Austin

Hulusi Akar, Güncel, Son Dakika

Kaynak: DHA

Son Dakika Güncel Minister Akar, spoke by phone with his US counterpart Austin - Son Dakika


YORUMLAR
500

Son Dakika

Art arda gelen bildirimleri gördü, 25 bin lirasının buhar oluşunu saniye saniye izledi 10:36 Art arda gelen bildirimleri gördü, 25 bin lirasının buhar oluşunu saniye saniye izledi Diz ağrısı için gitti, milyonda bir görülen okronozis hastalığına yakalandığını öğrendi 10:20 Diz ağrısı için gitti, milyonda bir görülen okronozis hastalığına yakalandığını öğrendi Reza Zarrab'ın milyonluk binası evsizlere ve tinercilere yuva oldu 10:15 Reza Zarrab'ın milyonluk binası evsizlere ve tinercilere yuva oldu
Midyatlı rahibe, 36 yıl sonra göç ettiği köyüne geri dönüp gençler için havuz yaptırdı 09:58 Midyatlı rahibe, 36 yıl sonra göç ettiği köyüne geri dönüp gençler için havuz yaptırdı Dünyanın en çok istismara uğrayan çocuğu olarak bilinen Genie'nin nerede olduğu halen bilinmiyor 09:29 Dünyanın en çok istismara uğrayan çocuğu olarak bilinen Genie'nin nerede olduğu halen bilinmiyor Bu görüntüler kan dondurdu! Meksika'da karteller 20 kişiyi diz çöktürüp infaz etti 08:57 Bu görüntüler kan dondurdu! Meksika'da karteller 20 kişiyi diz çöktürüp infaz etti
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan imzaladı! Bazı illerde vali ve emniyet müdürü değişikliği yapıldı 07:33 Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan imzaladı! Bazı illerde vali ve emniyet müdürü değişikliği yapıldı Kurtlar Vadisi'nin Abdülhey'i Kenan Çoban'ın gerçek mesleği şaşırttı! Yıllarca spor işletmeciliği yapmış 00:31 Kurtlar Vadisi'nin Abdülhey'i Kenan Çoban'ın gerçek mesleği şaşırttı! Yıllarca spor işletmeciliği yapmış

Son Dakika Haberleri
10:36 Art arda gelen bildirimleri gördü, 25 bin lirasının buhar oluşunu saniye saniye izledi
10:27 Fenerbahçe'ye bir kötü haber daha! Mesut Özil, antrenmana katılmadı
10:17 Merve Boluğur, göbek dansı yaptığı videoyu sosyal medyadan paylaştı
10:15 Reza Zarrab'ın milyonluk binası evsizlere ve tinercilere yuva oldu
10:11 Yük asansörü ve belediye otobüsü çarpıştı: 1 yolcu yaralı
09:58 Midyatlı rahibe, 36 yıl sonra göç ettiği köyüne geri dönüp gençler için havuz yaptırdı
09:58 Aykut Kocaman'ın istifası sonrası takımın başına Emre Belözoğlu geçiyor
09:37 Balotelli, Beşiktaş'tan sonra Antalyaspor'u da çıldırttı! Yönetimden büyük isyan
09:30 Tavuk çiftliği kurarak yumurta üreticiliği yapan Coşkun Sabah'tan vatandaşa kötü haber
09:29 Dünyanın en çok istismara uğrayan çocuğu olarak bilinen Genie'nin nerede olduğu halen bilinmiyor
Doğal gaz faturasını düşürmek için önerilen bazı yöntemler Doğal gaz faturasını düşürmek için önerilen bazı yöntemler         
10:45
Fenerbahçe'ye bir kötü haber daha! Mesut Özil, antrenmana katılmadı Fenerbahçe'ye bir kötü haber daha! Mesut Özil, antrenmana katılmadı         
10:27
Merve Boluğur, göbek dansı yaptığı videoyu sosyal medyadan paylaştı Merve Boluğur, göbek dansı yaptığı videoyu sosyal medyadan paylaştı         
10:17
Aykut Kocaman'ın istifası sonrası takımın başına Emre Belözoğlu geçiyor Aykut Kocaman'ın istifası sonrası takımın başına Emre Belözoğlu geçiyor         
09:58
Tavuk çiftliği kurarak yumurta üreticiliği yapan Coşkun Sabah'tan vatandaşa kötü haber Tavuk çiftliği kurarak yumurta üreticiliği yapan Coşkun Sabah'tan vatandaşa kötü haber         
09:31
Son dakika! Meteoroloji'den 12 il için dikkat çeken sağanak yağış uyarısı Son dakika! Meteoroloji'den 12 il için dikkat çeken sağanak yağış uyarısı         
09:00
Yeraltı dünyasının tanınan ismi Sedat Şahin kardeşinin cenazesine katıldı, görenler kamerasını açıp birbirleriyle yarıştı Yeraltı dünyasının tanınan ismi Sedat Şahin kardeşinin cenazesine katıldı, görenler kamerasını açıp birbirleriyle yarıştı         
07:57
İngiltere'deki akaryakıt krizi büyüdü, silahlı kuvvetler devreye giriyor İngiltere'deki akaryakıt krizi büyüdü, silahlı kuvvetler devreye giriyor         
00:49
Şaşkına çeviren olay! 1992 yılında dağda kaybolan adamın cansız bedeni bulundu Şaşkına çeviren olay! 1992 yılında dağda kaybolan adamın cansız bedeni bulundu         
21:27
Plaj hentbolunda yaşanan bikini krizinde yeni perde! Bakanlar olaya el attı Plaj hentbolunda yaşanan bikini krizinde yeni perde! Bakanlar olaya el attı         
21:26
'Benzemez Kimse Bize'nin ömrü kısa sürdü! Mustafa Keser'den isyan dolu Bülent Ersoy paylaşımı 'Benzemez Kimse Bize'nin ömrü kısa sürdü! Mustafa Keser'den isyan dolu Bülent Ersoy paylaşımı         
21:01
Cinsel içerikli videoda karısını gördüğünü iddia ettiği görüntüleri canlı yayında izletti! Fulya Öztürk utancından bakamadı Cinsel içerikli videoda karısını gördüğünü iddia ettiği görüntüleri canlı yayında izletti! Fulya Öztürk utancından bakamadı         
21:00
Tüm dünyadaki iPhone kullanıcılarına acil çağrı: Kredi kartınızı telefondan kaldırın Tüm dünyadaki iPhone kullanıcılarına acil çağrı: Kredi kartınızı telefondan kaldırın         
20:49
Yeni konuşmaya başlayan bebek: Önceki hayatımda araba çarparak öldüm Yeni konuşmaya başlayan bebek: Önceki hayatımda araba çarparak öldüm         
17:46
Ozan Kabak'ın formasını giydiği Norwich City de espor dünyasında! Takım kurdular Ozan Kabak'ın formasını giydiği Norwich City de espor dünyasında! Takım kurdular         
14:01
Çorum'da genelev yıkımında gerginlik çıktı! İş makinelerinin önüne yatıp engel olmak istediler Çorum'da genelev yıkımında gerginlik çıktı! İş makinelerinin önüne yatıp engel olmak istediler         
13:13
Yaşlı adam, evine gelen düğün davetiyesindeki notu görünce büyük şaşkınlık yaşadı Yaşlı adam, evine gelen düğün davetiyesindeki notu görünce büyük şaşkınlık yaşadı         
12:17
Son Dakika - Son Dakika Haberleri - Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim | Künye
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 2.10.2021 10:48:20. #1.13#
SON DAKİKA: Minister Akar, spoke by phone with his US counterpart Austin - Son Dakika
ios android huawei
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]
Advertisement