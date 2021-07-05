Mobile vaccination center for 'expatriates' at Kapikule Border Gate - Son Dakika

Üye Girişi
Mobile vaccination center for 'expatriates' at Kapikule Border Gate

05.07.2021 15:46
In Edirne, a mobile vaccination center was established at Kapikule Border Gate to facilitate expatriates who come to Turkey to spend their summer holidays. "We have activated the vaccination center at the border gate in Kapikule.

In Edirne, a mobile vaccination center was established at Kapikule Border Gate to facilitate expatriates who come to Turkey to spend their summer holidays. "We have activated the vaccination center at the border gate in Kapikule. All our citizens with a Turkish ID number can have our vaccinations provided by the Ministry of Health free of charge. Of course, our priority is our ex-pats in this center. To ensure that our ex-pats coming through the gate are vaccinated." said Provincial Health Director Mustafa Ishak Yildirim.

Edirne Provincial Health Directorate has established a mobile vaccination center at Kapikule Customs Gate for ex-pats who live in various European countries and come to their homeland for summer vacation. In the center, which is active 24 hours a day, blue cardholders with a Turkish ID number or dual citizens can be vaccinated without any documents. Provincial Health Director Mustafa Ishak Yildirim stated that citizens can get their vaccinations free of charge at the vaccination center and noted that they also put up directional signs for themselves.

'THEY CAN GET VACCINES WHEN THEY WANT'"We have activated the vaccination center at the Border Gate in Kapikule. All our citizens, all citizens with a Turkish ID number, can have our vaccinations provided by the Ministry of Health free of charge. Of course, our priority is our expatriates in this center. But both our citizens who go abroad and the people of Edirne can apply to our vaccination center, which is open 24 hours a day, whenever they want. As long as the vaccinations are defined for them and the age groups are suitable, we already have signposts after entering Kapikule. With the help of these signs, they can come directly to our vaccination area. It is enough just to have their Turkish ID number. After they give us their numbers, we can vaccinate themselves through the vaccination application" said Province Health Director Mustafa Ishak Yildirim.'I AM VERY SURPRISED'"I saw the vaccination center by chance, and as soon as I saw it, I wanted to have the vaccination. Officials helped me. I am vaccinated and did my civic duty. I was really surprised by the service. I had my first dose abroad. There is no such service on-road routes. It is a very good practice. As a matter of fact, I was surprised." said Ibrahim Ayber, who came from Germany and got his vaccination at the center.

FOOTAGE-----------------Details of the expatriates waiting in Kapıkule-Interview with İbrahim Ayber, who came to get vaccinated-Expatriates entering the dormitory-Provincial Health Director İshak Yıldırım interview-Detail from the staff at the vaccination center-Deputy Sirakaya's visit to the center-Interview with Sırakay

- Citizen filling out form

(PHOTOS)


Edırne
