Monthly maximum real profit rate in ingot gold - Son Dakika

Gold (ingot) yielded the highest monthly real profit with the rates of 4.43 percent and 4.56 percent according to domestic producer price index (D-PPI) and consumer price index (CPI), respectively, according to the "The Rates of Real Profits Created by Means of Financial Investment" data, released by Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) on Monday.

Accorging to D-PPI, the monthly real profit rate of dollar, deposit interest and euro yielded real profit with the rates of 1.83 percent, 0.24 percent and 0.07 percent respectively. However, the monthly real profit rate of investors of government domestic debt instruments (GDDI) and stock exchange lost by 0.61 percent and 1.46 percent respectively.

According to CPI, the monthly real profit rates of dollar, deposit interest and euro yielded real profit with the rates of 1.96 percent, 0.37 percent and 0.20 percent respectively. However, the monthly real profit rate of investors of GDDI and stock exchange lost by 0.48 percent and 1.34 percent, respectively.

Gold made the highest real profit with the rates of 11.49 percent according to D-PPI and 12.11 percent according to CPI, quarterly. In the same period, deposit interest made the highest loss with the rate of 0.15 percent according to D-PPI and made the lowest real profit with the rate of 0.41 percent according CPI.

Bi-annually, stock exchange made the highest real profit with the rates of 17.21 percent according to D-PPI, 14.23 percent according to CPI. In the same period, according to D-PPI, investors of euro made the lowest real profit with 2.02 percent and made the highest loss with the rate of 0.57 percent according to CPI.

Gold yielded the highest annual real profit with the rates of 27.64 percent and 24.11 percent according to domestic producer price index (D-PPI) and consumer price index (CPI), respectively.

According to D-PPI, the annual real profit rate of GDDI, deposit interest, dollar, stock exchange and euro yielded real profit with the rates of 16.68 percent, 9.56 percent, 5.24 percent, 4.83 percent and 1.15 percent, respectively.

According to CPI, the annual real profit rates of GDDI, deposit interest, dollar and stock exchange yielded real profit with the rates of 13.46 percent, 6.53 percent, 2.33 percent and 1.93 percent respectively. However, the annual real profit rates of investors of euro lost by 1.65 percent.