Moon asks Japan to cooperate amid trade row

South Korea "will gladly join hands" with Japan if it opts for "dialogue and cooperation," President Moon Jae-in said on Thursday in a national address, toning down the rhetoric that was predominant since the escalation of bilateral disputes. He vowed to work on fair trade in the region following the introduction of border restrictions on both sides.
Moon hinted at synergy with regard to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Beijing Winter Olympics in 2022, calling on "friendship" and "common prosperity" in East Asia and saying the events could be "a source of hope." South Korea is reviewing the agreement with Japan on sharing military intelligence.


