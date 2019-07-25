Son Dakika Haberleri: More people are trading their iPhones in for Androids in US
More people are trading their iPhones in for Androids in US

Fewer iPhone owners are trading in their old handset for a new Apple phone, according to a report by BankMyCell, Cnet reported on Thursday.

Fewer iPhone owners are trading in their old handset for a new Apple phone, according to a report by BankMyCell, Cnet reported on Thursday.
The company which lets you sell your used phone and upgrade to a new one, collected data from over 38,000 people trading in their phones since October through June to track Apple brand loyalty during the upgrade cycle. It found that 18.1% of iPhone owners were trading in their phone for a Samsung device in June, the highest level it's been in the study.
Samsung loyalty was higher, BankMyCell said. Just 7.7 percent of Galaxy S9 users switched over to an iPhone and 92.3 percent remained on the Android operating system. In comparison, 26 percent of people trading in their iPhone X moving onto another brand.
These numbers more point to a trend that reflect the overall picture of Apple or Samsung loyalty. BankMyCell is basing its data from people who use its service, and readily acknowledges that they don't represent overall sales, which include auction sites, carrier stores and Apple itself.
Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Earlier Wednesday, Kantar reported that during the quarter ending in June 2019, iOS-based devices accounted for 36 percent of phone sales in the US, down 2.4 percent from the same quarter last year. Android phone sales were up 2.5 percent to 61 percent of all sales.
Gartner also reported phone shipments are seeing their worst decline ever, estimating that global shipments will fall by 68 million devices this year.


