'More Women and Equality at Work' was discussed at the Uludag Economy Summit - Son Dakika

25.11.2021 16:01
At the Uludag Economy Summit organized by Capital, Economist, and StartUp magazines, more women's participation in the labor market was discussed in the session "More Women and Equality at Work".

At the Uludag Economy Summit organized by Capital, Economist, and StartUp magazines, more women's participation in the labor market was discussed in the session "More Women and Equality at Work". Sabri Ülker Foundation General Manager and Yıldız Holding Women's Platform Ambassador Begüm Mutuş, Kagider President Emine Erdem, Koton Board Member Gülden Yılmaz and Memorial Health Group CEO Uğur Genç attended the panel moderated by Hande Yaşargil, Chair of the Women's Association in the Board of Directors, sponsored by Dell.

MUTUŞ: WE RECEIVED SUPPORT FROM OUR FEMALE AND MALE EMPLOYEES FOR EQUAL OPPORTUNITIES IN THE INSTITUTION

Sabri Ülker Foundation General Manager and Yıldız Holding Women's Platform Ambassador Begüm Mutuş said, "When technology and digital transformation entered our lives, we saw that our success will not be sustainable without people in the focus. With the support of our female and male employees, we created a Women's Platform and created sustainable processes."

ERDEM: THE RATE OF WOMEN ENTREPRENEURS IN TURKEY RAISED TO 13 PERCENT

Emine Erdem, President of KAGIDER, said, "As an association, our priority is the development of women entrepreneurs, and we have seen that we have come a long way since our establishment 19 years ago because today the rate of women entrepreneurs in Turkey has raised to 13 percent."

YILMAZ: EQUAL OPPORTUNITY NEEDS TO WORK INTO THE CHEMISTRY OF THE CORPORATION

Koton Board Member Gülden Yılmaz said, "As Koton, we operate in 500 stores in 28 countries and 60 percent of our employees are women. Our female manager ratio is around 50 percent. However, we are aware that we still have a long way to go on the subject. We are a brand that works for women with women and is preferred by women to work with."

GENÇ: WE CARE ABOUT EQUAL OPPORTUNITY, NOT POSITIVE DISCRIMINATION

Memorial Health Group CEO Uğur Genç said, "We all have been struggling for 20 months with pandemic and healthcare professionals are fighting a great battle. Today, we have 7,500 employees in our group, and approximately 5 thousand of them are women. Among these, we are still trying to improve these rates, even more, 61 percent of whom are in the position of chief executive and 44 percent in managerial positions."

MARTIN: SUPPLY CHAIN PROCESSES SHIFTING TO THE WEST MAY TURN INTO AN OPPORTUNITY FOR TURKEY

MARTIN: SUPPLY CHAIN PROCESSES SHIFTING TO THE WEST MAY TURN INTO AN OPPORTUNITY FOR TURKEY

Columbia University Professor of Economics Prof. Dr. Xavier Sala-i Martin said, "Unmet demands are raising prices. Unfortunately, the most important prediction to return to the past will be the end of the pandemic and the process will return to normal on its own. The central banks of most countries in the world believe that this global deterioration will disappear in time. However, a growing fear in the markets is that central banks will increase interest rates sooner or later.


