Mother of gold medalist Olympian Busenaz: Achieved this success with the strength of Turks - Son Dakika

The family of Trabzonspor athlete Busenaz Surmeneli, who won the gold medal in the women's 69 kg boxing at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, is proud of their daughter's success. Busenaz's mother Songul Surmeneli said "Since childhood, she has always worked and earned her right. They achieved this success with the strength of faith and Turks. They both lived this pride and made us live too."

"SHE KEPT HER PROMISE AND SUCCEED"

Songul Surmeneli stated that they always support her daughter and are proud of her, and said, "We have witnessed my daughter's hard work. She had a goal; She worked day and night to reach her goal. Above all, she made a promise to herself, and she kept her word and succeeded. 'I'll come with my medal,' she said."