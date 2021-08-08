Üye Girişi
Mother of silver medalist Olympian Buse Naz: She trained 6 hours a day - Son Dakika

Mother of silver medalist Olympian Buse Naz: She trained 6 hours a day

08.08.2021 15:46
Mother of silver medalist Olympian Buse Naz: She trained 6 hours a day, System.String[]

The mother of silver medalist Olympian national boxer Buse Naz, Duygu Cakiroglu, said, "It's all about her discipline, effort, work, dedication, athlete persona, and respect for the opponent. These manners and virtues are golden for us.

The mother of silver medalist Olympian national boxer Buse Naz, Duygu Cakiroglu, said, "It's all about her discipline, effort, work, dedication, athlete persona, and respect for the opponent. These manners and virtues are golden for us."

Buse Naz Cakiroglu, who is the owner of the 51 kg silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, became the first athlete to win an Olympic medal in women's boxing in Turkish sports history. Duygu, the mother of Olympian and Fenerbahce national boxer, made a statement to Demiroren News Agency about 'the pride'.

Proud mother of Olympian Buse Naz said "She showed a lot of dedication and sacrifice. In particular, she spent the last 5 years training 6 hours a day. She made a lot of effort by only taking Sundays off."


Mother of silver medalist Olympian Buse Naz: She trained 6 hours a day
Mother of silver medalist Olympian Buse Naz: She trained 6 hours a day
Mother of silver medalist Olympian Buse Naz: She trained 6 hours a day
Mother of silver medalist Olympian Buse Naz: She trained 6 hours a day

Güncel, Son Dakika

Kaynak: DHA

Son Dakika Güncel Mother of silver medalist Olympian Buse Naz: She trained 6 hours a day - Son Dakika


YORUMLAR
500

Son Dakika

Son Dakika: Muğla'nın Dalaman ilçesinde yangın! Yer, havalimanına 500 metre mesafedeki ormanlık alan 15:48 Son Dakika: Muğla'nın Dalaman ilçesinde yangın! Yer, havalimanına 500 metre mesafedeki ormanlık alan Taliban'ın Afganistan'da kurduğu egemenlik yayılmaya devam ediyor! ABD ve İngiltere bölgede yaşan vatandaşlarını uyardı: Ülkeden kaçın 15:04 Taliban'ın Afganistan'da kurduğu egemenlik yayılmaya devam ediyor! ABD ve İngiltere bölgede yaşan vatandaşlarını uyardı: Ülkeden kaçın Talihsiz kadın, çatıda yufka açtığı sırada kırılan sandalye yüzünden 5 metreden aşağıya düştü 14:46 Talihsiz kadın, çatıda yufka açtığı sırada kırılan sandalye yüzünden 5 metreden aşağıya düştü
Ömer Faruk Beyaz, yaş sınırına takıldı! Stuttgart'ta resmi maça çıkamayacak 14:05 Ömer Faruk Beyaz, yaş sınırına takıldı! Stuttgart'ta resmi maça çıkamayacak 13 yaşında girdiği Barcelona'dan ayrılan Messi, konuşmakta zorluk yaşadı 13:18 13 yaşında girdiği Barcelona'dan ayrılan Messi, konuşmakta zorluk yaşadı 3'üncü kattan bina boşluğuna düştü! Yabancı uyruklu kadın, yerde kanlar içerisinde yatarken bulundu 12:55 3'üncü kattan bina boşluğuna düştü! Yabancı uyruklu kadın, yerde kanlar içerisinde yatarken bulundu
Yayıncı kuruluştan yorumcu transferleri! Hiç denenmemiş formatta konuşma sırası hakemlerde olacak 12:36 Yayıncı kuruluştan yorumcu transferleri! Hiç denenmemiş formatta konuşma sırası hakemlerde olacak CHP'den bomba hamle! Kılıçdaroğlu'nun en yakınları, Mehmet Şimşek'e teklif götürmüş 11:17 CHP'den bomba hamle! Kılıçdaroğlu'nun en yakınları, Mehmet Şimşek'e teklif götürmüş

Son Dakika Haberleri
15:47 Son Dakika: Muğla'nın Dalaman ilçesinde yangın! Yer, havalimanına 500 metre mesafedeki ormanlık alan
15:07 Fransız koşucunun bu yaptığı büyük tepki çekti! Kimsenin aklına gelmeyecek etik dışı bir hareket
15:03 Taliban'ın Afganistan'da kurduğu egemenlik yayılmaya devam ediyor! ABD ve İngiltere bölgede yaşan vatandaşlarını uyardı: Ülkeden kaçın
14:51 Suriye'den Mardin'e toz fırtınası! İnsanlar kapı ve pencerelerini açamadı
14:49 İzmir'de korkunç ölüm! 21 yaşındaki Şenay erkek arkadaşıyla kaldığı otel odasında vuruldu
14:47 Temsilcilerimiz Galatasaray, Trabzon ve Sivas'ın maçlarını yönetecek hakemler netleşti
14:46 Talihsiz kadın, çatıda yufka açtığı sırada kırılan sandalye yüzünden 5 metreden aşağıya düştü
14:04 Ömer Faruk Beyaz, yaş sınırına takıldı! Stuttgart'ta resmi maça çıkamayacak
14:03 Uluslararası Uzay İstasyonu'ndan bir ilk! Düzenlenen "uzay oyunları" yarışması kazananı Soyuz Takımı oldu
13:30 15 kişinin öldüğü feci otobüs kazasında ilginç detay! 40 metrelik fren izine rastlandı
Dillere destan karşılamayla gelen Falcao, şimdi fesih şartlarını görüşmek için masaya oturuyor Dillere destan karşılamayla gelen Falcao, şimdi fesih şartlarını görüşmek için masaya oturuyor         
15:49
Fransız koşucunun bu yaptığı büyük tepki çekti! Kimsenin aklına gelmeyecek etik dışı bir hareket Fransız koşucunun bu yaptığı büyük tepki çekti! Kimsenin aklına gelmeyecek etik dışı bir hareket         
15:07
Temsilcilerimiz Galatasaray, Trabzon ve Sivas'ın maçlarını yönetecek hakemler netleşti Temsilcilerimiz Galatasaray, Trabzon ve Sivas'ın maçlarını yönetecek hakemler netleşti         
14:48
21 yaşındaki Şenay Ay erkek arkadaşıyla birlikte kaldığı otel odasında başından vuruldu 21 yaşındaki Şenay Ay erkek arkadaşıyla birlikte kaldığı otel odasında başından vuruldu         
14:21
15 kişinin öldüğü feci otobüs kazasında ilginç detay! 40 metrelik fren izine rastlandı 15 kişinin öldüğü feci otobüs kazasında ilginç detay! 40 metrelik fren izine rastlandı         
13:31
Chelsea ve G.Saray efsanesi Didier Drogba, Lukaku'nun transfer haberini paylaştı Chelsea ve G.Saray efsanesi Didier Drogba, Lukaku'nun transfer haberini paylaştı         
13:08
Dolandırıcıların yeni kurbanı bir mühendis oldu! Arkadaşının hesabını ele geçirip 370 bin lirasını çaldılar Dolandırıcıların yeni kurbanı bir mühendis oldu! Arkadaşının hesabını ele geçirip 370 bin lirasını çaldılar         
12:52
Futbol camiasında biten evliliklerin sebebi olmuş! Slovak model, İstanbul'da çalıştığı dönemde uslu durmamış Futbol camiasında biten evliliklerin sebebi olmuş! Slovak model, İstanbul'da çalıştığı dönemde uslu durmamış         
11:40
PSG, Lionel Messi transferini duyurmak için Eyfel Kulesi'ni kiraladı PSG, Lionel Messi transferini duyurmak için Eyfel Kulesi'ni kiraladı         
11:15
Son Dakika! Balıkesir'de yolcu otobüsü devrildi: 14 kişi hayatını kaybetti, 18 yaralı var Son Dakika! Balıkesir'de yolcu otobüsü devrildi: 14 kişi hayatını kaybetti, 18 yaralı var         
11:08
Eşcinsel damadın yalanı ortaya çıktı! Kayınpederinin tacizine uğradığını söylemişti Eşcinsel damadın yalanı ortaya çıktı! Kayınpederinin tacizine uğradığını söylemişti         
10:55
Taliban, Türk şehri Şibirgan'ın kontrolünü ele geçirdi Taliban, Türk şehri Şibirgan'ın kontrolünü ele geçirdi         
10:27
Motosikletlinin üzerine bile bile kırıp kaza yaptı! İki gün sonra telefon açıp yaptığı teklif pes dedirtti Motosikletlinin üzerine bile bile kırıp kaza yaptı! İki gün sonra telefon açıp yaptığı teklif pes dedirtti         
17:26
40 gündür süren çalışma sonuç verdi! Frig Vadisi'nde bulunan 40 gündür süren çalışma sonuç verdi! Frig Vadisi'nde bulunan "Maltaş Tapınağı" gün yüzüne çıktı         
17:01
Sedat Peker'in gündeminde bu kez Ümitcan Uygun var! Bomba bir iddia ortaya attı Sedat Peker'in gündeminde bu kez Ümitcan Uygun var! Bomba bir iddia ortaya attı         
16:33
Kenan İmirzalıoğlu'na tepkiler çığ gibi büyüyor! Yangınlar için Kenan İmirzalıoğlu'na tepkiler çığ gibi büyüyor! Yangınlar için "Denize girmemize rağmen içimiz yine soğumuyor" demişti         
15:10
Yasak aşkının evine balkon camı ölçüsü almak için gitti, kocasına yakalandı! Yasak aşk üçgenine Yargıtay'dan emsal karar Yasak aşkının evine balkon camı ölçüsü almak için gitti, kocasına yakalandı! Yasak aşk üçgenine Yargıtay'dan emsal karar         
11:16
Son Dakika - Son Dakika Haberleri - Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 8.08.2021 16:01:04. #1.12#
ŞU AN BURADASINIZ: Mother of silver medalist Olympian Buse Naz: She trained 6 hours a day - Son Dakika
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]
ios android huawei
Advertisement