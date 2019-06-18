Motherwell 2018-19 Season Review
Motherwell finished the 2018-19 season in the eighth position in the Scottish Premier League. David Turnbull's 16 goals were the key to Motherwell's success in the latter part of the season. Relive the best moments from the 2018-19 season.
