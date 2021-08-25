Motocross legend crossed the Bosphorus on the water - Son Dakika

World-renowned freestyle motocross rider Robbie Maddison, who is the only person who can ride on the water with the custom motorcycle he designed, crossed the Bosphorus with his motorcycle on the water. Maddison reached Beylerbeyi from Ortakoy in 1.5 minutes.

Maddison created a visual feast in the blue waters of the Bosphorus by crossing on his motorcycle on the water for the commercial. The legendary name, who went from Europe to Asia in as little as 1.5 minutes, challenged the stream and impressed the audience. The Bosphorus was closed to maritime traffic for Maddison's performance.

"I BELIEVE IN THE EFFECT OF THE EVIL EYE TALISMAN""I absolutely believe in the effect of the evil eye talisman. I was a stunt double in a James Bond movie here. I was using the evil eye talisman back then. I also have evil eye talismans back home. I would like to thank Istanbul very much," Maddison said about the evil eye talisman on him."IT WAS THE HARDEST TASK I'VE EVER ACCOMPLISHED""This is the most challenging task I have ever accomplished. May this performance be an inspiration to all who are currently dealing with challenges. Either think big or don't think at all. I mean love each other and think big" said Maddison. "I am not sure about my speed, but I think it took me 1.5 minutes to reach it. It took me 1.5 minutes to come back. My total performance took 3 minutes, but since we worked for it for 1 year, I can say that it has been 1 year and 3 minutes" Maddison stating that he was not sure of his speed at that moment.

