Üye Girişi
My goal is a medal at the World and Olympic Championships says young athlete from Van - Son Dakika

My goal is a medal at the World and Olympic Championships says young athlete from Van

18.09.2021 13:09
My goal is a medal at the World and Olympic Championships says young athlete from Van, System.String[]

In the Edremit district of Van, national athlete Mert Kahraman (18) became the second in Europe in the 10 thousand meters walking competition in the European Under-20 Athletics Championships held in Tallinn, the capital of Estonia, in which 60 athletes from 30 countries participated.

In the Edremit district of Van, national athlete Mert Kahraman (18) became the second in Europe in the 10 thousand meters walking competition in the European Under-20 Athletics Championships held in Tallinn, the capital of Estonia, in which 60 athletes from 30 countries participated.

"I have been dealing with athletics for about 6 years. I am a national athlete. A while ago, I won the silver medal for my country at the European Championship held in Tallinn, the capital of Estonia, and became the second in Europe. 60 athletes from 30 countries participated in the competition. I came second in Europe among these athletes. My father has been a great support for me to reach this level. I will repay my debt to my father by getting a good degree in sports. Thank you very much to my father. My father is very happy every time I get a degree. By God's will, I will support my father after I reach a good place in sports" says Mert Kahraman stating that his father worked in construction and pay for the education of him and his brother under difficult conditions.

(PHOTOS)


My goal is a medal at the World and Olympic Championships says young athlete from Van
My goal is a medal at the World and Olympic Championships says young athlete from Van
My goal is a medal at the World and Olympic Championships says young athlete from Van
My goal is a medal at the World and Olympic Championships says young athlete from Van

Edremit, Europe, Van, Güncel, Son Dakika

Kaynak: DHA

Son Dakika Güncel My goal is a medal at the World and Olympic Championships says young athlete from Van - Son Dakika


YORUMLAR
500

Son Dakika

Nicole Rona, Beyaz Orkide şarkısındaki nakarat kısmının kendisine ait olduğu iddia edip Banu Alkan'a dava açtı 13:11 Nicole Rona, Beyaz Orkide şarkısındaki nakarat kısmının kendisine ait olduğu iddia edip Banu Alkan'a dava açtı Bir dönemin en popüler modeli sosyal medyadan hüngür hüngür ağladığı anları paylaştı: Bu benim en çıplak halim 13:02 Bir dönemin en popüler modeli sosyal medyadan hüngür hüngür ağladığı anları paylaştı: Bu benim en çıplak halim Üsküdar'da şaşkına çeviren dolandırıcılık: Arkası dizel önü benzinli aracı birleştirip sattılar 12:31 Üsküdar'da şaşkına çeviren dolandırıcılık: Arkası dizel önü benzinli aracı birleştirip sattılar
Bir zamanlar küs olan Arap prensler bir araya geldi! Şortları, tüm dikkatleri üzerine çekti 11:55 Bir zamanlar küs olan Arap prensler bir araya geldi! Şortları, tüm dikkatleri üzerine çekti Prof. Dr. Faruk Aydın 11:26 Prof. Dr. Faruk Aydın "Vaka sayıları düşmezse kapanma kaçınılmaz" sözlerinden sonra tekrar konuştu: Kış ayları oldukça zor geçecek Temaslı olan iki liseli kız, döner alabilmek için yasakları deldi 11:15 Temaslı olan iki liseli kız, döner alabilmek için yasakları deldi
Takla atan otomobilde 2 kişi hayatını kaybetti, 2 kişi yaralandı 10:40 Takla atan otomobilde 2 kişi hayatını kaybetti, 2 kişi yaralandı 10:35 "Günaydın", "tünaydın" demek cahiliye dönemine ait bir adet mi? Ali Erbaş tepki çeken sözleri üzerine açıklama yaptı

Son Dakika Haberleri
13:11 Nicole Rona, Beyaz Orkide şarkısındaki nakarat kısmının kendisine ait olduğu iddia edip Banu Alkan'a dava açtı
13:03 Süleyman Soylu'dan orman yangınları ve sel felaketinde AFAD'a sağladığı destekten ötürü CHP'li belediye başkanına teşekkür belgesi
13:01 Bir dönemin en popüler modeli sosyal medyadan hüngür hüngür ağladığı anları paylaştı: Bu benim en çıplak halim
12:46 Gelinim Mutfakta yarışmasında duygusal anlar yaşandı! Yarışmacının kızının kaybettiğini duyan Demet Akalın hüngür hüngür ağladı
12:42 Haberler.com'a konuşan CHP'li Gürsel Tekin'den kendi partisine özeleştiri: Akraba atamalarından ben de rahatsızım
12:20 Kayınpederini pompalı tüfekle öldüren damat, intihar etmek isterken polisler tarafından etkisiz hale getirildi
12:08 İzmir'e tatile gelen Ermeni kadın, hafızasını kaybettikten sonra ortadan kayboldu! En son İstanbul'da görülmüş
11:55 Bir zamanlar küs olan Arap prensler bir araya geldi! Şortları, tüm dikkatleri üzerine çekti
11:32 ÖTV indiriminin neden fiyatlara yansımadığı öğrenildi! Bayilerin sıfır araç hilesi ortaya çıktı
11:17 Mesut Özil 26 Eylül'de yapılacak seçimlerde oy vereceği partiyi açıkladı: Artık onun arkasındayım
Tuzla Belediye Başkanı Şadi Yazıcı, verdiği sözü unutmayıp çocuklara cağ kebabı çevirdi Tuzla Belediye Başkanı Şadi Yazıcı, verdiği sözü unutmayıp çocuklara cağ kebabı çevirdi         
13:28
Süleyman Soylu'dan orman yangınları ve sel felaketinde AFAD'a sağladığı destekten ötürü CHP'li belediye başkanına teşekkür belgesi Süleyman Soylu'dan orman yangınları ve sel felaketinde AFAD'a sağladığı destekten ötürü CHP'li belediye başkanına teşekkür belgesi         
13:03
Haberler.com'a konuşan CHP'li Gürsel Tekin'den kendi partisine özeleştiri: Akraba atamalarından ben de rahatsızım Haberler.com'a konuşan CHP'li Gürsel Tekin'den kendi partisine özeleştiri: Akraba atamalarından ben de rahatsızım         
12:43
Taliban, Kadın Bakanlığı'nı Ahlak Bakanlığı'na çevirdi, kurumda çalışan kadınlar işten çıkarıldı Taliban, Kadın Bakanlığı'nı Ahlak Bakanlığı'na çevirdi, kurumda çalışan kadınlar işten çıkarıldı         
12:23
ÖTV indiriminin neden fiyatlara yansımadığı öğrenildi! Bayilerin sıfır araç hilesi ortaya çıktı ÖTV indiriminin neden fiyatlara yansımadığı öğrenildi! Bayilerin sıfır araç hilesi ortaya çıktı         
11:32
Mesut Özil 26 Eylül'de yapılacak seçimlerde oy vereceği partiyi açıkladı: Artık onun arkasındayım Mesut Özil 26 Eylül'de yapılacak seçimlerde oy vereceği partiyi açıkladı: Artık onun arkasındayım         
11:17
Konserini kaçıran Yaşar İpek, THY'ye isyan etti Konserini kaçıran Yaşar İpek, THY'ye isyan etti         
11:09
Antalya'da ormanı yakmak isteyen şüpheli suçüstü yakalandı Antalya'da ormanı yakmak isteyen şüpheli suçüstü yakalandı         
10:38
Batan tekneden sağ çıkan kadın, ölmeden önce çocuklarını 4 gün boyunca emzirip hayatta tutmaya çalıştı Batan tekneden sağ çıkan kadın, ölmeden önce çocuklarını 4 gün boyunca emzirip hayatta tutmaya çalıştı         
10:30
Dolandırıcıların yeni yöntemine dikkat! 'Maske cezası Dolandırıcıların yeni yöntemine dikkat! 'Maske cezası" mesajı sonrası linke tıklayanın şifrelerini ele geçiriyorlar         
10:22
İranlı çift, Taksim meydanında kıyafet değiştirip fotoğraf çektirdi İranlı çift, Taksim meydanında kıyafet değiştirip fotoğraf çektirdi         
10:16
Atina Zirvesi'ndeki ortak bildiriye Dışişleri Bakanlığı'ndan tepki: Vizyonsuz ve gerçeklerden kopuk Atina Zirvesi'ndeki ortak bildiriye Dışişleri Bakanlığı'ndan tepki: Vizyonsuz ve gerçeklerden kopuk         
09:06
18 günlük eşine yatak odasında tecavüz etti! Dehşeti yaşatan koca, 18 günlük eşine yatak odasında tecavüz etti! Dehşeti yaşatan koca, "Ayrılırsan 2,5 liralık kurşuna bakar" demiş         
08:21
Fransa, vahşice katledilen Türk'ü konuşuyor! 100 yerinden bıçaklayıp, betonla göle atmışlar Fransa, vahşice katledilen Türk'ü konuşuyor! 100 yerinden bıçaklayıp, betonla göle atmışlar         
08:09
Kafes üstünde kanlı kapışma! Peygamber devesi, fareyi tek hamlede yuttu Kafes üstünde kanlı kapışma! Peygamber devesi, fareyi tek hamlede yuttu         
22:06
Ülke bu olayla çalkalanıyor! Sevgilisiyle cinsel ilişkiye girmek için yaşını büyük söyleyen 12 yaşındaki kız hamile kaldı Ülke bu olayla çalkalanıyor! Sevgilisiyle cinsel ilişkiye girmek için yaşını büyük söyleyen 12 yaşındaki kız hamile kaldı         
19:25
Miray Daner günden güne eriyor! Neredeyse bir deri bir kemik kalmış Miray Daner günden güne eriyor! Neredeyse bir deri bir kemik kalmış         
08:51
Son Dakika - Son Dakika Haberleri - Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim | Künye
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 18.09.2021 13:32:08. #1.11#
SON DAKİKA: My goal is a medal at the World and Olympic Championships says young athlete from Van - Son Dakika
ios android huawei
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]
Advertisement