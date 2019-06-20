Son Dakika Haberleri: Nabil Fekir And Alexandre Lacazette's OL Partnership
Dynamic duo Nabil Fekir and Alexandre Lacazette were deadly up front for Olympique Lyonnais during their time together. Lacazette scored 129 goals in 275 games for OL, while current club captain Fekir has scored 69 goals in 193 appearances. Check out the duo's best moments together in France.

