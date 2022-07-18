Nails, knives, tweezers: 158 pieces of metal were removed from the stomach of a woman

158 pieces of metal such as nails, nail clippers, needles, knives, pocket knives, tweezers, and awls detected in the stomach of a 24-year-old woman who went to the hospital with a complaint of abdominal pain were removed with an operation in Van province.

A woman living in Van applied to Van Regional Training and Research Hospital with a complaint of abdominal pain. It was determined in the CT scan that there were some foreign bodies in the patient's stomach. The patient was immediately taken into surgery and what came out of her stomach stunned the doctors. 158 pieces of metal including nails, nail clippers, needles, knives, pocket knives, tweezers, awls, safety pins, keys, coins, glass pieces, and hairpins were removed from the patient's stomach in the operation that lasted 2.5 hours. In the operation, it was also determined that the sharp objects were swallowed wrapped in a bag. After the operation, the patient regained her health and was discharged from the hospital.

Stating that the patient, who was determined to have psychological problems, came to the emergency room with the complaint of swallowing a needle, General Surgeon Dr. Yusuf Tekes said, "When we took the medical history of the female patient, she said she swallowed a needle. Then we did a CT scan and we saw a lump of foreign body. We decided to take the patient to an emergency operation. We never thought we would encounter something like this. Then in surgery, we encountered foreign bodies."

"SWALLOWED THE SPIKES BY BENDING THEM"

Expressing that the patient regained her health after the successful operation, Tekes said, "Patient is in good condition now. Our patient has psychological problems. She has tried this kind of thing before. She had no history of swallowing foreign bodies to this extent. She wrapped sharp objects in a bag and swallowed them like that. The patient swallowed the spikes by bending them. We were not expecting this we were completely shocked."

