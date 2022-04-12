Narrowly escaped the falling window in Istanbul - Son Dakika
Üye Girişi

Narrowly escaped the falling window in Istanbul

12.04.2022 12:31
Narrowly escaped the falling window in Istanbul

The window of a building fell on the pavement in Bagcilar, Istanbul. A passer-by narrowly escaped the window that had fallen in front of him. Those moments were captured by the security camera.

The window of a building fell on the pavement in Bagcilar, Istanbul. A passer-by narrowly escaped the window that had fallen in front of him. Those moments were captured by the security camera.

One of the windows of the 4-story building fell on the pedestrian pavement on Tuesday, April 5, in Bagcilar's Kirazlı Neighborhood. A person walking on the pavement narrowly escaped from the window that had fallen in front of him. Fortunately, the window grazed his head and landed right next to his feet. Getting shocked for a short time, the man continued on his way after cleaning the dust from his clothes. Those moments were captured by the security camera.

(PHOTOS)

FOOTAGE:

--------------------

-Walking man

-Falling window

-Man narrowly escaped the window


Narrowly escaped the falling window in Istanbul
Narrowly escaped the falling window in Istanbul
YORUMLAR
500
Ekrem İmamoğlu gençlerle halı saha maçı yaptı! Performansı büyük beğeni topladı Ekrem İmamoğlu gençlerle halı saha maçı yaptı! Performansı büyük beğeni topladı Son dakika: Karpuzun fiyatı yükselince çözümü IBAN'da buldu Son dakika: Karpuzun fiyatı yükselince çözümü IBAN'da buldu

İstanbul, Güncel, Son Dakika

Kaynak: DHA

Son Dakika Güncel Narrowly escaped the falling window in Istanbul - Son Dakika


Son Dakika
12:33 Ekrem İmamoğlu gençlerle halı saha maçı yaptı! Performansı büyük beğeni topladı
12:28 Karar bugün çıkabilir! İşte emeklinin merakla beklediği ikramiye zammı için masadaki rakamlar
12:21 Polis hata yapan sürücüyü uyarmak istedi ama koltukta kimseyi bulamadı
12:01 UNICEF'in savaş verileri: Ukraynalı çocukların üçte ikisi evlerini terk etti
11:57 Putin meydan okudu: Ukrayna'daki operasyon başarıya ulaşana dek durmayacağız!
11:57 12 Nisan'da gram altın 922 lira seviyesinden alıcı buluyor
11:53 Gaziantep'te nefes borusuna ceviz kaçan küçük Metin, hayatını kaybetti
11:42 Son Dakika: İlahiyatçı profesör Zekeriya Beyaz yaşamını yitirdi
11:39 Bağcılar'da Suriyeli gerginliği! Yolun ortasına sandalye koyup geçenlere laf attı: Erkek olan gelsin
11:34 NATO Finlandiya ve Norveç'e yeşil ışık yakınca Rusya'dan yanıt gecikmedi: Finlandiya sınırına askeri teçhizat yığdılar
Son Dakika
24 saat son dakika haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim | Künye
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 12.04.2022 12:40:37. #1.12#
SON DAKİKA: Narrowly escaped the falling window in Istanbul - Son Dakika
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Gizlilik Politikası] - [Çerez Politikası] - [Kişisel Verilerin Korunması] - [Hata Bildir]
Haberler.com IOS Haberler.com Android Haberler.com Huawei
Advertisement