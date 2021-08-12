Nemrut Crater Lake under the stars at night - Son Dakika

Bitlis Eren University (BEU) Vocational School of Health Services Dr. Faculty Member Cihan Onen viewed Nemrut Crater Lake, which is the second-largest crater lake in the world and the largest in Turkey, and has hundreds of visitors every year, at night. Photographer and documentary artist Onen, who took breathtaking shots, said that he aimed to contribute to the promotion of Nemrut.

While The 2,250 surface elevation Nemrut Crater Lake, which was awarded the 'Award of Excellence' within the scope of the European Destinations of Excellence (EDEN) initiative, has become a popular place to go for campers in recent years, it also has become a popular hangout place for photographer and documentary artist Cihan Onen. Onen, who lives in Nemrut and so far shot two documentaries about the bears that are hand-fed from time to time by tourists visiting the region during the summer, also took photos of the Milky Way and starry night for Nemrut.

Stating that he would go to the Nemrut Crater Lake, which is 20 kilometers away from the city, once or twice a week and would wait for proper conditions, "It is an ideal place especially in terms of stars and wildlife. I have been coming here regularly for about 6-7 years and observing the stars and wildlife. Today I came to photograph the Milky Way and deep space. You know there was rain for a very long time. There is overcast weather, clouds of dust are forming. There were times when I came for the moonlight too. You can't always take the frame you want. However, when you wait patiently, you can take shots that are worth your effort" said Onen.

