Nigerian Stars From Stoke City
1 saat önce
A number of players from Nigeria have donned the red and white stripes of Stoke City throughout the years. From Peter Etebo in the current line-up to former faces such as Peter Odemwingie and Seyi Olofinjana, the Super Eagles' stars have been a constant in the Potteries.
Haber Yayın Tarihi : 18.06.2019 01:06
A number of players from Nigeria have donned the red and white stripes of Stoke City
throughout the years. From Peter Etebo in the current line-up to former faces such as Peter Odemwingie
and Seyi Olofinjana, the Super Eagles' stars have been a constant in the Potteries.
İsmail Köybaşı'na 3 talip birden
Quaresma'dan Fikret Orman'a yanıt geldi!
Fikret Orman'dan Quaresma tepkisi: Parasını verin, gönderin gitsin
Burak Yılmaz için flaş iddia: Lecce değil Fenerbahçe