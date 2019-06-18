Son Dakika Haberleri: Nigerian Stars From Stoke City
A number of players from Nigeria have donned the red and white stripes of Stoke City throughout the years. From Peter Etebo in the current line-up to former faces such as Peter Odemwingie and Seyi Olofinjana, the Super Eagles' stars have been a constant in the Potteries.

