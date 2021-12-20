Obese dog Pasha lost 30 kilos - Son Dakika

Üye Girişi
20.12.2021 12:13
The Golden Retriever dog named Pasha, who was treated at the veterinary physical therapy and rehabilitation center in Ankara 3 years ago due to his excess weight, lost 30 kilos with physical therapy, rehabilitation, swimming, and electrotherapy methods.

Hatice Ayvaz, a business person living in the Ahlatlibel region of Cankaya district, adopted a dog that was injured as a result of being hit by a car 6 years ago. Ayvaz realized that the dog she named Pasha gained excessive weight over time. Ayvaz took Pasha, who weighed 55 kilograms due to irregular and excessive nutrition and hormonal problems and had difficulty walking, to the veterinary physical therapy and rehabilitation center 3 years ago. The dog, who was found to have a thyroid problem, was treated under veterinary supervision. Pasha, who was treated with exercise therapy after the tests, was given walking exercises on the treadmill and the handicapped track every day. Pasha, who is also taken for a walk outside, dropped from 55 kilos to 24 kilos with physical therapy, rehabilitation, swimming, and electrotherapy methods.

