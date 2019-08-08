Son Dakika Haberleri: Oil recovers some losses on OPEC output cut hopes
Son Dakika Güncel Haber

Oil recovers some losses on OPEC output cut hopes

24 dakika önce

Crude recovered some of the sharp losses suffered during the previous session as oil futures climbed over 2.0 percent on Thursday.Prices were supported by hopes OPEC and other major producers will impose further output cuts in an effort to stabilize the market.

Oil recovers some losses on OPEC output cut hopes, System.String[]
Crude recovered some of the sharp losses suffered during the previous session as oil futures climbed over 2.0 percent on Thursday.
Prices were supported by hopes OPEC and other major producers will impose further output cuts in an effort to stabilize the market. According to a Saudi official, as cited by several media outlets, the kingdom is in talks with other exporters to cap production in order to stop the drop in crude prices.
Today, Brent for deliveries in October added 1.55 percent to sell for 57.1 and WTI for settlements in September jumped 2.35 percent to go for 52.45 dollars per barrel.


Opec, Güncel

Haber Yayın Tarihi: 08.08.2019 05:01 Kaynak: DHA
Facebook'ta Paylaş!Paylaş Twitter'da Paylaş!Tweetle Whatsapp'da Paylaş!Gönder



Kaz Dağları'na giden Akşener, Erdoğan'a seslendi: Gel kardeşim şurayı gör, seni kandırıyorlar
Son Dakika! Araç sahipleri müjde! Benzin ve motorine büyük indirim geldi Denizli'deki depremlerin ardından meydana gelen heyelan kamerada Dünyaevine girerken depreme yakalandılar! Panik anları kamerada

SonDakika.com - Son Dakika Haberleri - Son Dakika
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 8.8.2019 17:26:29. #1.12#
ŞU AN BURADASINIZ: Son Dakika Haberleri: Oil recovers some losses on OPEC output cut hopes
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]