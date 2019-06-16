Oliver Kahn’s Best Saves
1 saat önce
Oliver Kahn embodied FC Bayern like no other: he was always dissatisfied with anything less than victory, always aimed to be number one, and never gave up. In European and world competition, Oliver Kahn won the Champions League (2001), Intercontinental Cup (2001) and the UEFA Cup (1996). After 557 Bundesliga appearances ‘King Kahn’ called time on his career in 2008, appropriately enough after collecting another domestic double.
Oliver Kahn
Haber Yayın Tarihi : 16.06.2019 01:06
