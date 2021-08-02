Ottoman-era grenades found in 8,000-year-old Amida mound in Diyarbakir - Son Dakika

Üye Girişi
02.08.2021 17:48
In Diyarbakir's 8,000-year-old Amida mound which is located in the Sur district, 630 Ottoman, 48 British, 72 German grenades, and similar historical artifacts and fragments are found during the excavations carried out on the west side of the Artuklu Palace.

In Diyarbakir's 8,000-year-old Amida mound which is located in the Sur district, 630 Ottoman, 48 British, 72 German grenades, and similar historical artifacts and fragments are found during the excavations carried out on the west side of the Artuklu Palace.

Archaeological excavations continue at the 8,000-year-old Amida mound in Diyarbakır's historic Surici. As part of the work that has been carried out by the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums under the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the excavations to reveal the Artuklu Palace and traces of dozens of civilizations in Amida mound are carried out by the Amida Mound Excavation Head Prof. Dr. Irfan Yılmaz and accompanying archaeologists.

In the excavated area, fragmentary findings are found by archaeologists this morning. Expanding the excavation area, the teams captured 630 Ottoman, 48 British, 72 German hand grenades, and similar historical artifacts and fragments. Upon notice, Diyarbakir Police Department Bomb Disposal Experts dispatched to the region. During the works carried out in the field, the teams took the artifacts that they had meticulously removed to examine.

Prof. Dr. Irfan Yıldız said that the work is continuing and the findings will be examined.

(PHOTOS)


Ottoman-era grenades found in 8,000-year-old Amida mound in Diyarbakir


