'Pakistan to raise Kashmir issue at every world forum in 2020' (2) - Son Dakika
Son Dakika Güncel 'Pakistan to raise Kashmir issue at every world forum in 2020' (2) - Son Dakika

'Pakistan to raise Kashmir issue at every world forum in 2020' (2)

6 saat önce

VIDEO TIMECODE: -Pakistan's Ambassador to Ankara, Muhammed Syrus Sajjad Qazi, gives exclusive interview to Anadolu Agency on Sunday about Jammu and Kashmir question and Pakistan's road map in 2020.

VIDEO TIMECODE:

- Pakistan's Ambassador to Ankara, Muhammed Syrus Sajjad Qazi, gives exclusive interview to Anadolu Agency on Sunday about Jammu and Kashmir question and Pakistan's road map in 2020. Pakistan's Ambassador to Ankara, Muhammed Syrus Sajjad Qazi, gives exclusive interview to Anadolu Agency on Sunday about Jammu and Kashmir question and Pakistan's road map in 2020.

Jammu and Kashmir remains one of the oldest unresolved international conflicts on the UN table. On Dec 31, 1947, India sought the UN Security Council's (UNSC) intervention, complaining that Pakistan was aiding the invaders who had overrun the state. For 23 years (1948-1971) the UNSC adopted 23 resolutions, established organizations and appointed various officials to deal with the issue.

On Jan. 5, 1949, the UN Commission for India and Pakistan adopted a resolution calling for a free and impartial plebiscite to let the people of Jammu and Kashmir decide about accession to either India or Pakistan. Both countries accepted the principle but failed to agree due to differences in interpretation of the procedure. Seventy-one years down the line, Pakistan's Ambassador to Turkey, Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi in an exclusive interview with Anadolu Agency, explained whether this resolution is still relevant and the failure of the world body and parties involved in the implementation of the resolution.

'Pakistan to raise Kashmir issue at every world forum in 2020' (2)

Pakistan, Ankara, India, Güncel, Son Dakika

Haber Yayın Tarihi: 05.01.2020 10:03 Kaynak: AA
Facebook'ta Paylaş!Paylaş Twitter'da Paylaş!Tweetle Whatsapp'da Paylaş!Gönder



Son Dakika

Doberman cinsi köpek "Bobo" ameliyat edilmezse göremeyecek
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'dan askeri okula saldırı düzenleyen Hafter'e sert tepki: O bir cani! Hastanede darp olayını gerçekleştiren şahsın odadan çıkarken söyledikleri yok artık dedirtti: Oh dövdüm rahatladım ABD Dışişleri Bakanı Pompeo İran'a yönelik saldırıların devam edebileceğini belirterek, "Vuracağımız tüm hedefler yasal hedefler olacak" dedi

Son Dakika Haberleri
04:06 İstanbul'da sağanak etkili oluyor - Son Dakika
03:54 İSTANBUL'DA SAĞANAK ETKİLİ OLUYOR (2) - Son Dakika
03:36 İstanbul'da sağanak etkili oluyor - Son Dakika
03:26 Katar Dışişleri Bakanı Al Sani: "Türkiye'nin yanımızda duruşunu unutmayacağız" - Son Dakika
03:20 Kundaklanan midibüs alevlere teslim oldu - Son Dakika
22:17 Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'dan askeri okula saldırı düzenleyen Hafter'e sert tepki: O bir cani! - Son Dakika
22:00 Hastanede darp olayını gerçekleştiren şahsın odadan çıkarken söyledikleri yok artık dedirtti: Oh dövdüm rahatladım - Son Dakika

Son Dakika - Son Dakika Haberleri - Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 6.01.2020 04:10:32. #1.12#
ŞU AN BURADASINIZ: 'Pakistan to raise Kashmir issue at every world forum in 2020' (2) - Son Dakika
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]