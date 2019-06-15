Palace Changing Room Gossip - Jay Knox Meets Aaron Wan-Bissaka
35 dakika önce
Jay Knox caught up with Aaron Wan-Bissaka at our end of season Awards in April 2019 and asked the defender of the Eagles changing room habits.
Haber Yayın Tarihi : 15.06.2019 03:06
Jay Knox caught up with Aaron Wan-Bissaka at our end of season Awards in April 2019 and asked the defender of the Eagles changing room habits.
Son dakika! Fenerbahçe, Murat Sağlam transferini açıkladı
Ali Koç ve Aziz Yıldırım genel kurulda ilk kez bir araya gelecek
Milli futbolcu İrfan Kahveci kız arkadaşı ile Çeşme'de görüntülendi
Burak Yılmaz'ı transfer edemeyen Lecce, Ertuğrul Ersoy ile anlaştı