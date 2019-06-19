Son Dakika Haberleri: Palace's AFCON Past And Present
Son Dakika Spor Haber

Palace's AFCON Past And Present

5 dakika önce

Crystal Palace has been home to many African players over the years, with several starring at Selhurst Park, including Bakary Sako, Wilfried Zaha, Kagisho Dikgacoi and Jordan Ayew. Here are some of the best moments from Africans for Palace.

Crystal Palace has been home to many African players over the years, with several starring at Selhurst Park, including Bakary Sako, Wilfried Zaha, Kagisho Dikgacoi and Jordan Ayew. Here are some of the best moments from Africans for Palace.
Palace's AFCON Past And Present
Kaynak: Dugout

Haber Yayın Tarihi : 19.06.2019 07:06 
wilfried zaha, baka, crystal palace, jordan ayew, Spor
Facebook'ta Paylaş!Paylaş Twitter'da Paylaş!Tweetle Whatsapp'da Paylaş!Gönder

YORUMLAR


Burak Yılmaz, kızları için Lecce'yi reddetti! Beşiktaş, Milan forması giyen Laxalt'ı kiralamak istiyor! Luis Enrique, İspanya Milli Takımını bıraktı Genk ve Anderlecht, Michael Frey'i transfer etmek istiyor

SonDakika.com - Son Dakika Haber - En Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 19.6.2019 19:11:43. #1.11#
ŞU AN BURADASINIZ: Son Dakika Haberleri: Palace's AFCON Past And Present
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]