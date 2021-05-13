Palestinians mark Eid al-Fitr at al-Aqsa Mosque Compound - Son Dakika

Palestinians mark Eid al-Fitr at al-Aqsa Mosque Compound

13.05.2021 09:27

MAY 13: Thousands of Palestinians perform Eid al-Fitr prayer, marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at al-Aqsa Mosque Compound in East Jerusalem on May 13, 2021.

MAY 13: Thousands of Palestinians perform Eid al-Fitr prayer, marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at al-Aqsa Mosque Compound in East Jerusalem on May 13, 2021. Tensions have been running high since an Israeli court last week ordered the eviction of Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem, leading to protests by Palestinians and Israeli attacks on Palestinian civilians, including worshippers at the city's Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest site in Islam.

