Paredes and DI Maria's memories with Argentina

Leandro Paredes and Angel Di Maria recall their best memories with the Argentinian squad ahead of the Copa América. Both Paris Saint-Germain players were called into the squad to represent their country in Brazil this summer.

Haber Yayın Tarihi : 14.06.2019 05:06 
