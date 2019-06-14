Paredes and DI Maria's memories with Argentina
4 saat önce
Leandro Paredes and Angel Di Maria recall their best memories with the Argentinian squad ahead of the Copa América. Both Paris Saint-Germain players were called into the squad to represent their country in Brazil this summer.
Leandro Paredes
Haber Yayın Tarihi : 14.06.2019 05:06
and Angel Di Maria
recall their best memories with the Argentinian squad ahead of the Copa América. Both Paris
Saint-Germain players were called into the squad to represent their country in Brazil this summer.
