Pastel Film increased its TV series exports - Son Dakika

29.11.2021 11:27
Pastel Film, one of Turkey's leading production companies with many quality productions, continues to export TV series abroad. Exporting TV series from Mozambique to Vietnam, from Indonesia to Colombia, to all over the world, Pastel Film has most recently exported the 'Guvercin' series to Peru, Ecuador, Paraguay and Spain.

"There is a great interest in Turkish TV series all over the world. Almost every content we produce is exported all over the world. We aim to increase our worldwide exports by producing quality productions in a short time. In this way, while promoting our country to the whole world, on the other hand, we are walking towards our online goals. Especially during the pandemic, the whole world watches Turkish TV series" said Pastel Film CEO Efe Irvul.


