Patented 'birth table visor' from Ankara City Hospital - Son Dakika

27.09.2021 11:34
Ankara City Hospital Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital has patented the 'birth table visor' which protects babies and medical personnel from pregnant women with Covid-19 during delivery.

Ankara City Hospital Gynecology Hospital has developed a 'birth table visor' in order to prevent the transmission of viruses during childbirth by pregnant women with Covid-19. The transparent visor, which allows the mother to breathe comfortably inside, also prevents contact with the health personnel and the baby through droplets. The patented visor was also published in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

"IT CAN BE USED AFTER PANDEMIC AS WELL"

"Our priority is always normal delivery. When we take the mother to the delivery table, Covid-19 can spread through droplets. The birth table visor we produce to prevent contamination. The mother can breathe easily inside. This visor can be used when the mother has an infectious disease in the post-Covid period as well," said Chief Physician of the Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital Prof. Dr. Ozlem Moraloglu Tekin.

