Patriarch Bartholomew: I pray for the rumors of war to end - Son Dakika

14.02.2022 11:29
After the ceremony held at the Fener Greek Orthodox Patriarchate in Fatih Istanbul, Patriarch Bartholomew stated that his prayers are for the end of the rumors of war.The ceremony at the Fener Greek Patriarchate started at around 09: 30.

After the ceremony held at the Fener Greek Orthodox Patriarchate in Fatih Istanbul, Patriarch Bartholomew stated that his prayers are for the end of the rumors of war.

The ceremony at the Fener Greek Patriarchate started at around 09: 30. Members of the Istanbul Crimean Turks Culture and Solidarity Association, diplomatic representatives, and citizens attended the ceremony. Those who came for the ceremony lit candles and prayed in the area at the entrance of the church. The ceremony was officiated by Fener Greek Patriarch Bartholomew. Passages from the Bible were read, hymns were sung, and prayers were said during the ceremony. After the ceremony, Bartholomew made a speech about the tension in Ukraine. Bartholomew stated that his prayers are for rumors of war to end. Bartholomew also stated that there would be no winner in a possible war in Europe.

In his statement after the ceremony Zafer Iscen, Member of the Board of the Crimean Turks Culture and Solidarity Association, said, "Today at the Fener Greek Patriarchate, we joined the prayer for peace against the potential Russian invasion in Ukraine. Again, there is a situation of potential occupation, ignoring international law and human rights. We came here for the purpose of peace and human rights, we gathered here for that. We offered our goodwill wishes. We always wish for peace in the world."

The attendees posed for photos in front of the church after the ceremony. The Turkish flag and the Ukrainian flag were unfurled during the photoshoot.

