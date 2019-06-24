Son Dakika Haberleri: Pep Guardiola: 'England Is Perfect Place To Work'
Pep Guardiola: 'England Is Perfect Place To Work'

1 saat önce

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola talks about living in England and describes it as the perfect place to work. The ex-Barcelona manager won a domestic treble with City during the 2018-19 campaign.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola talks about living in England and describes it as the perfect place to work. The ex-Barcelona manager won a domestic treble with City during the 2018-19 campaign.
Pep Guardiola: 'England Is Perfect Place To Work'
Kaynak: Dugout

Haber Yayın Tarihi : 24.06.2019 03:06 
Barcelona, Manchester City, England, Josep Guardiola, Spor
