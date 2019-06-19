Son Dakika Haberleri: Pep Guardiola On The Challenge Of Replacing Vincent Kompany
Son Dakika Spor Haber

Pep Guardiola On The Challenge Of Replacing Vincent Kompany

5 dakika önce

After winning four Premier League titles, four League Cups and two FA Cups, Vincent Kompany has called it time at Manchester City after 11 successful years at the club. Hear the boss, Pep Guardiola talk about the Belgian.

After winning four Premier League titles, four League Cups and two FA Cups, Vincent Kompany has called it time at Manchester City after 11 successful years at the club. Hear the boss, Pep Guardiola talk about the Belgian.
Pep Guardiola On The Challenge Of Replacing Vincent Kompany
Kaynak: Dugout

Haber Yayın Tarihi : 19.06.2019 07:06 
Spor
Facebook'ta Paylaş!Paylaş Twitter'da Paylaş!Tweetle Whatsapp'da Paylaş!Gönder

YORUMLAR


Manchester City, Kyle Walker'ın sözleşmesini 2024'e kadar uzattı Burak Yılmaz, kızları için Lecce'yi reddetti! Beşiktaş, Milan forması giyen Laxalt'ı kiralamak istiyor! Luis Enrique, İspanya Milli Takımını bıraktı

SonDakika.com - Son Dakika Haber - En Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 19.6.2019 19:11:43. #1.11#
ŞU AN BURADASINIZ: Son Dakika Haberleri: Pep Guardiola On The Challenge Of Replacing Vincent Kompany
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]