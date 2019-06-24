Son Dakika Haberleri: Pep Guardiola Talks About Champions League Challenge
Son Dakika Spor Haber

Pep Guardiola Talks About Champions League Challenge

1 saat önce

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola discusses the challenge of winning the Champions League with the club. Guardiola coached the Citizens to a domestic treble in the 2018-19 season.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola discusses the challenge of winning the Champions League with the club. Guardiola coached the Citizens to a domestic treble in the 2018-19 season.
Pep Guardiola Talks About Champions League Challenge
Kaynak: Dugout

Haber Yayın Tarihi : 24.06.2019 03:06 
Manchester City, Josep Guardiola, Spor
Facebook'ta Paylaş!Paylaş Twitter'da Paylaş!Tweetle Whatsapp'da Paylaş!Gönder

YORUMLAR


Galatasaray, Ozornwafor'u transfer etti Evkur Yeni Malatyaspor, Jahovic transferini açıkladı TBF'den Fenerbahçe'ye 3 maç seyircisiz oynama cezası Hatay Büyükşehir Belediyespor yeni transferi Magarity'i açıkladı

SonDakika.com - Son Dakika Haber - En Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 24.6.2019 16:43:28. #1.12#
ŞU AN BURADASINIZ: Son Dakika Haberleri: Pep Guardiola Talks About Champions League Challenge
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]