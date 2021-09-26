Üye Girişi
Piano recital by Gulsin Onay in the threshing floor - Son Dakika

Piano recital by Gulsin Onay in the threshing floor

26.09.2021 14:59
Piano recital by Gulsin Onay in the threshing floor, System.String[]

STATE artist pianist Gulsin Onay gave a piano recital in the threshing floor in Bayburt Harvesting FestivalState artist pianist Gulsin Onay, who came to the city to participate in the 'Harvesting Festival' organized by the Kenan Yavuz Ethnography Museum for the '2021 Silletto Award' in of...

STATE artist pianist Gulsin Onay gave a piano recital in the threshing floor in Bayburt Harvesting Festival

State artist pianist Gulsin Onay, who came to the city to participate in the 'Harvesting Festival' organized by the Kenan Yavuz Ethnography Museum for the '2021 Silletto Award' in of Bayburt, gave a piano recital at the threshing floor among the wheat stalks.

FOOTAGE:

--------------------Scenes from recital by drone shoot


Piano recital by Gulsin Onay in the threshing floor
Piano recital by Gulsin Onay in the threshing floor
Piano recital by Gulsin Onay in the threshing floor
Piano recital by Gulsin Onay in the threshing floor
Piano recital by Gulsin Onay in the threshing floor

Kenan Yavuz, Festival, Bayburt, Güncel, Son Dakika

Kaynak: DHA

Son Dakika Güncel Piano recital by Gulsin Onay in the threshing floor - Son Dakika


YORUMLAR
500

Son Dakika

Fenerbahçe, Miha Zajc transferinde dolandırıldı iddiası! Sarı-lacivertli kulüp, otomobil şirketinin tuzağına düştü 15:02 Fenerbahçe, Miha Zajc transferinde dolandırıldı iddiası! Sarı-lacivertli kulüp, otomobil şirketinin tuzağına düştü Vitor Pereira'dan Mesut Özil kararı! İşte Hatayspor-Fenerbahçe maçında ilk 11'ler 15:01 Vitor Pereira'dan Mesut Özil kararı! İşte Hatayspor-Fenerbahçe maçında ilk 11'ler İçişleri Bakanlığı açıkladı! Bu yılın ilk 8 ayında toplam 54 bin TL ceza kesildi 14:35 İçişleri Bakanlığı açıkladı! Bu yılın ilk 8 ayında toplam 54 bin TL ceza kesildi
Survivor'ın eski yarışmacısı Ezgi Avcı, 1 yıl önce evlendiği basketbolcu eşinden boşandı 14:03 Survivor'ın eski yarışmacısı Ezgi Avcı, 1 yıl önce evlendiği basketbolcu eşinden boşandı Villasının bahçesini sürerken poşete sarılı silah ve şarjör bulan vatandaş: Bize büyü yaptılar diye düşündük 13:18 Villasının bahçesini sürerken poşete sarılı silah ve şarjör bulan vatandaş: Bize büyü yaptılar diye düşündük Pansuman için gittiği hastanede hayatın kaybeden kadının ölümüyle ilgili 6'sı doktor 7 kişiye 5 milyon liralık dava açıldı 12:22 Pansuman için gittiği hastanede hayatın kaybeden kadının ölümüyle ilgili 6'sı doktor 7 kişiye 5 milyon liralık dava açıldı
DSÖ, Delta varyantı ile Mu varyantını karşılaştırdı! Ülkemizde yüzde 90'ı geçen Delta ile ilgili korkutan sözler 11:48 DSÖ, Delta varyantı ile Mu varyantını karşılaştırdı! Ülkemizde yüzde 90'ı geçen Delta ile ilgili korkutan sözler Türkiye'nin konuştuğu Dilek ile ilgili Valilik'ten açıklama! Kocası, küçük kardeşine cinsel istismarla suçlanmış 09:58 Türkiye'nin konuştuğu Dilek ile ilgili Valilik'ten açıklama! Kocası, küçük kardeşine cinsel istismarla suçlanmış

Son Dakika Haberleri
15:02 Fenerbahçe, Miha Zajc transferinde dolandırıldı iddiası! Sarı-lacivertli kulüp, otomobil şirketinin tuzağına düştü
15:01 önül Dağı'nın güzel ismi Gülsim Ali İlhan'ın annesi görenler hayran kaldı
15:00 Vitor Pereira'dan Mesut Özil kararı! İşte Hatayspor-Fenerbahçe maçında ilk 11'ler
14:59 Yardım etme bahanesiyle iş arkadaşının telefonunu alıp 64 bin lira kredi çekti
14:35 İçişleri Bakanlığı açıkladı! Bu yılın ilk 8 ayında toplam 54 bin TL ceza kesildi
14:23 Meteoroloji önümüzdeki hafta için uyardı: Yağışlı hava 5 gün boyunca sürecek
14:13 Beşiktaş'ta sevindiren haber! Batshuayi ve Teixeira'nın tedavileri tamamlandı
14:04 Son dakika magazin haberleri! En güncel magazin haberleri
14:02 Survivor'ın eski yarışmacısı Ezgi Avcı, 1 yıl önce evlendiği basketbolcu eşinden boşandı
13:22 Cumhurbaşkanlığı Kabinesi yarın toplanıyor! Masada yeni korona tedbirleri dahil 4 kritik konu var
İnşaatlarda çalışarak biriktirdiği parasıyla araba almaya giderken dolmuşta unuttu İnşaatlarda çalışarak biriktirdiği parasıyla araba almaya giderken dolmuşta unuttu         
15:04
önül Dağı'nın güzel ismi Gülsim Ali İlhan'ın annesi görenler hayran kaldı önül Dağı'nın güzel ismi Gülsim Ali İlhan'ın annesi görenler hayran kaldı         
15:02
Yardım etme bahanesiyle iş arkadaşının telefonunu alıp 64 bin lira kredi çekti Yardım etme bahanesiyle iş arkadaşının telefonunu alıp 64 bin lira kredi çekti         
14:59
Meteoroloji önümüzdeki hafta için uyardı: Yağışlı hava 5 gün boyunca sürecek Meteoroloji önümüzdeki hafta için uyardı: Yağışlı hava 5 gün boyunca sürecek         
14:23
Cumhurbaşkanlığı Kabinesi yarın toplanıyor! Masada yeni korona tedbirleri dahil 4 kritik konu var Cumhurbaşkanlığı Kabinesi yarın toplanıyor! Masada yeni korona tedbirleri dahil 4 kritik konu var         
13:22
Köftecilik yapan adam, Isınmak için yaktığı semaver dumanından zehirlenip aracında can verdi Köftecilik yapan adam, Isınmak için yaktığı semaver dumanından zehirlenip aracında can verdi         
12:23
Şarkıcı Günseli Deniz, Amerikalı iş insanıyla Çırağan Sarayı'nda evlendi Şarkıcı Günseli Deniz, Amerikalı iş insanıyla Çırağan Sarayı'nda evlendi         
11:53
İngiltere'de akaryakıt krizi sebebiyle kavgalar başladı İngiltere'de akaryakıt krizi sebebiyle kavgalar başladı         
11:45
CHP Denizli Gençlik Kolları Başkanı'ndan skandal sözler: Erdoğan'ın fotoğrafını makamına asanın kolunu bacağını kırarım CHP Denizli Gençlik Kolları Başkanı'ndan skandal sözler: Erdoğan'ın fotoğrafını makamına asanın kolunu bacağını kırarım         
09:37
Cinsel ilişki esnasında balkondan düşen kadın, son model arabanın üzerine düştü Cinsel ilişki esnasında balkondan düşen kadın, son model arabanın üzerine düştü         
09:33
Lise öğrencileri tarafından mezarlıkta bulunan bebekle ilgili ifadeler ortaya çıktı: Bebekten kurtulmak için annemle bu planı yaptık Lise öğrencileri tarafından mezarlıkta bulunan bebekle ilgili ifadeler ortaya çıktı: Bebekten kurtulmak için annemle bu planı yaptık         
09:32
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'dan Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'dan "Barınamıyoruz" eylemlerine tepki gösterdi: Hayatınız yalan         
09:09
Aygün Aydın, sosyal medyada paylaştığı cesur pozları ile gündemden düşmüyor Aygün Aydın, sosyal medyada paylaştığı cesur pozları ile gündemden düşmüyor         
08:53
İç çamaşırlarıyla objektif karşısına geçen Adriana Lima'nın pozları ortalığı salladı İç çamaşırlarıyla objektif karşısına geçen Adriana Lima'nın pozları ortalığı salladı         
22:59
ABD'li oyuncu Bella Thorne, panseksüel olduğunu açıkladı ABD'li oyuncu Bella Thorne, panseksüel olduğunu açıkladı         
18:54
Yıllar önce başörtüsünü çıkaran Burcu Çetinkaya'nın peruklu hali takipçilerinin beğenisini topladı Yıllar önce başörtüsünü çıkaran Burcu Çetinkaya'nın peruklu hali takipçilerinin beğenisini topladı         
10:50
Kenan İmirzalıoğlu'nun ilk soruda elenen yarışmacıya verdiği nasihat programın gündemine oturdu Kenan İmirzalıoğlu'nun ilk soruda elenen yarışmacıya verdiği nasihat programın gündemine oturdu         
10:10
Son Dakika - Son Dakika Haberleri - Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim | Künye
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 26.09.2021 15:09:06. #1.13#
SON DAKİKA: Piano recital by Gulsin Onay in the threshing floor - Son Dakika
ios android huawei
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]
Advertisement