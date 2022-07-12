Pieces of the Athena statue in Izmir

.

IZMIR, TURKIYE - JULY 06: The pieces of the statue of Athena, which were kept in safes after they were removed from the excavation site in Izmir's Bayrakli district in the 1930s, is opened to visitors for the first time after the assembling process carried out by experts at the Izmir Archeology Museum, on July 06, 2022 in Turkiye's Izmir.