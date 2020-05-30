Protests against police brutality in Washington over George Floyd's death - Son Dakika

Protests against police brutality in Washington over George Floyd's death

MAY 30: Demonstrators stage a protest Lafayette Park, which is to the north of the White House grounds, for the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis, on May 30, 2020, in Washington.

MAY 30: Demonstrators stage a protest Lafayette Park, which is to the north of the White House grounds, for the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis, on May 30, 2020, in Washington.

People gathered Friday across the US for a fourth straight day to protest the death of an unarmed black man who was killed as he was pinned down by a white Minneapolis, Minnesota police officer.

Since Monday when Geroge Floyd died while Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes, protests have erupted in Minneapolis. -

Protests against police brutality in Washington over George Floyd's death

Washington, Güncel, Son Dakika

Haber Yayın Tarihi: 30.05.2020 08:49 Kaynak: AA

Son Dakika Güncel Protests against police brutality in Washington over George Floyd's death - Son Dakika

Son Dakika

Kasap Nusret Gökçe'nin kendisine ikizi kadar benzeyen kardeşi, görenleri şaşkına çevirdi Dünyanın en güzel kızı seçilmişti! Çocuk modele bir de şimdi bakın "Fakirsin" dedikleri genç aşçıdan fenomenleri kıskandıracak başarı Esat Yontunç, 33 yıllık dostu Acun Ilıcalı'ya doğum günü sürprizi yaptı Oyuncu Fikret Kuşkan, sağlık sorunları nedeniyle Zalim İstanbul dizisinden ayrıldı Dünyanın en genç milyarderinin serveti kurmaca çıktı Tatil sezonunu açan Serenay Sarıkaya bikinili görüntülendi Şeyma Subaşı koronavirüs nedeniyle aylardır ayrı kaldığı kızı Melisa'ya kavuştu Sevgilisini bıçaklama suçundan gözaltına alınan Hazal Mesudiyeli: Tarikata üye olmamı istedi, sonra da kendisini bıçakladı İlişkilerinde kriz yaşayan Cem Yılmaz ve Serenay Sarıkaya, birlikte yaşadıkları evi terk etti Hülya Avşar'dan İbrahim Tatlıses'i ağlatan sözler: Artık sahnelere dön, özledik "Sonumun Bergen gibi olmasını istemiyorum" diyen Yeliz Yeşilmen, şiddet sorularına cevap veremedi Gülben Ergen'den Emre Kara'ya samimi itiraf: TEDx konuşması hayatımın en zorlu işiydi 44 yaşındaki yıldız oyuncu güzelliği ile yıllara meydan okuyor Ünlü sanatçı Ruşen Güneş hayatını kaybetti
George Floyd protestolarının büyüdüğü ABD'de Trump, destekçilerini Beyaz Saray'a çağırdı George Floyd protestolarının büyüdüğü ABD'de Trump, destekçilerini Beyaz Saray'a çağırdı         
20:45
Son Dakika: Türkiye'de 30 Mayıs günü koronavirüsten ölenlerin sayısı 26 oldu, yeni vaka sayısı binin altına düştü Son Dakika: Türkiye'de 30 Mayıs günü koronavirüsten ölenlerin sayısı 26 oldu, yeni vaka sayısı binin altına düştü         
20:39
Mardin'de mağarada tarihi dönemlere ait olduğu sanılan kafatası ve kemikler bulundu Mardin'de mağarada tarihi dönemlere ait olduğu sanılan kafatası ve kemikler bulundu         
20:21
Ünlü sanatçı Ruşen Güneş hayatını kaybetti Ünlü sanatçı Ruşen Güneş hayatını kaybetti         
20:02
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'dan şehitler için başsağlığı mesajı Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'dan şehitler için başsağlığı mesajı         
19:57
Başta İstanbul, Ankara ve İzmir olmak üzere 15 ilde giriş-çıkış yasağı 1 Haziran'da kalkıyor Başta İstanbul, Ankara ve İzmir olmak üzere 15 ilde giriş-çıkış yasağı 1 Haziran'da kalkıyor         
19:47
Hasımların silahlı kavgasında olay yerinde tesadüfen bulunan masum kadın öldü Hasımların silahlı kavgasında olay yerinde tesadüfen bulunan masum kadın öldü         
19:45
Son Dakika: Seyahat izin belgesi alma zorunluluğu yürürlükten kaldırıldı Son Dakika: Seyahat izin belgesi alma zorunluluğu yürürlükten kaldırıldı         
19:28
1 Haziran'da açılacak spor salonlarıyla ilgili normalleşme detayları belli oldu 1 Haziran'da açılacak spor salonlarıyla ilgili normalleşme detayları belli oldu         
19:02
1 Haziran'dan itibaren sahil ve parklarda yasak kalkacak, mangal yasağı devam edecek 1 Haziran'dan itibaren sahil ve parklarda yasak kalkacak, mangal yasağı devam edecek         
18:52
Taksim'de İBB ile Beyoğlu zabıtaları arasında arbede yaşandı Taksim'de İBB ile Beyoğlu zabıtaları arasında arbede yaşandı         
18:38
Son Dakika: 1 Haziran'da açılacak kahvehanelerde; iskambil, okey, tavla oynanamayacak Son Dakika: 1 Haziran'da açılacak kahvehanelerde; iskambil, okey, tavla oynanamayacak         
18:30
Son Dakika: İçişleri Bakanlığı, 1 Haziran'da açılacak lokanta, restoran, kafe gibi iş yerleri ile ilgili yeni genelge yayınladı Son Dakika: İçişleri Bakanlığı, 1 Haziran'da açılacak lokanta, restoran, kafe gibi iş yerleri ile ilgili yeni genelge yayınladı         
18:27
Çin, koronavirüse karşı Çin, koronavirüse karşı "yüzde 99 etkili olacak" aşı geliştirdi         
18:20
ABD'deki göstericilerin öfkesi dinmiyor: Asıl yağmacı olan devlet ABD'deki göstericilerin öfkesi dinmiyor: Asıl yağmacı olan devlet         
18:15
Sokağa çıkma yasağında site bahçesinde voleybol oynayan 9 kişiye 28 bin 350 lira ceza kesildi Sokağa çıkma yasağında site bahçesinde voleybol oynayan 9 kişiye 28 bin 350 lira ceza kesildi         
17:39
Serhat Akın'ın Fenerbahçe'yle ilgili değerlendirme yaparken küfürlü ifade kullanması, sosyal medyada gündem oldu Serhat Akın'ın Fenerbahçe'yle ilgili değerlendirme yaparken küfürlü ifade kullanması, sosyal medyada gündem oldu         
17:33
Tanju Çolak'tan dikkat çeken yabancı sayısı yorumu: Keşke sınır 3'e, 4'e inse Tanju Çolak'tan dikkat çeken yabancı sayısı yorumu: Keşke sınır 3'e, 4'e inse         
17:10
Koronavirüse yakalanan Dilek Hemşire bebeğini kucağına alamadan hayatını kaybetti Koronavirüse yakalanan Dilek Hemşire bebeğini kucağına alamadan hayatını kaybetti         
16:53
Son Dakika: Diyarbakır'da Son Dakika: Diyarbakır'da "Dur" ihtarına uymayan zanlının silahla yaraladığı polis şehit oldu         
16:45
Sağlık Bakanlığı, koronavirüse karşı personel servislerinde uyulması gereken kuralları yayınladı Sağlık Bakanlığı, koronavirüse karşı personel servislerinde uyulması gereken kuralları yayınladı         
16:42
AK Parti Genel Başkanvekili Numan Kurtulmuş'tan erken seçim değerlendirmesi: Seçim zamanında yapılacak AK Parti Genel Başkanvekili Numan Kurtulmuş'tan erken seçim değerlendirmesi: Seçim zamanında yapılacak         
16:35
Paralı askerleri kaçan Rusya'dan Suriyeli mahkumlara Paralı askerleri kaçan Rusya'dan Suriyeli mahkumlara "Hafter saflarında savaşın" teklifi         
16:31
Yusufeli Barajı tamamlandığında milli bütçeye yıllık 1,5 milyar TL katkı sağlayacak Yusufeli Barajı tamamlandığında milli bütçeye yıllık 1,5 milyar TL katkı sağlayacak         
16:27
İsviçre'de koronavirüsten etkilenenlere verilecek yardım paketleri için metrelerce kuyruk oluştu İsviçre'de koronavirüsten etkilenenlere verilecek yardım paketleri için metrelerce kuyruk oluştu         
16:18
Son dakika: Diyarbakır'da polisin 'Dur' ihtarına uymayan zanlı, kaçarken polislere ateş açtı Son dakika: Diyarbakır'da polisin 'Dur' ihtarına uymayan zanlı, kaçarken polislere ateş açtı         
16:15
Trabzonspor, Joao Pereira'nın sözleşmesini uzattı Trabzonspor, Joao Pereira'nın sözleşmesini uzattı         
16:13
Inter, Beşiktaş'tan Domagoj Vida'yı transfer etmek istiyor Inter, Beşiktaş'tan Domagoj Vida'yı transfer etmek istiyor         
16:04
Elon Musk'ın sevgilisi Grimes, sanat galerisinde Elon Musk'ın sevgilisi Grimes, sanat galerisinde "Ruhunun bir parçasını" 10 milyon dolara satacak         
15:52
Son dakika: Gri kategoride aranan 2 terörist, Siirt'te etkisiz hale getirildi Son dakika: Gri kategoride aranan 2 terörist, Siirt'te etkisiz hale getirildi         
15:49
Son Dakika - Son Dakika Haberleri - Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 30.05.2020 21:15:11. #1.13#
ŞU AN BURADASINIZ: Protests against police brutality in Washington over George Floyd's death - Son Dakika
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]