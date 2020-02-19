Qatar Airways raises stake in IAG to 25.1 pct. - Son Dakika
Son Dakika Güncel Qatar Airways raises stake in IAG to 25.1 pct. - Son Dakika

Qatar Airways raises stake in IAG to 25.1 pct.

7 saat önce

Qatar Airways announced on Wednesday that it acquired a $600 million stake in British Airways owner IAG (International Airlines Group). The stake is therefore increased to 25.1 percent from 21.4 percent.IAG also holds Spanish carriers Iberia and Vueling and Ireland's Aer Lingus in its portfolio.

Qatar Airways raises stake in IAG to 25.1 pct., System.String[]

Qatar Airways announced on Wednesday that it acquired a $600 million stake in British Airways owner IAG (International Airlines Group). The stake is therefore increased to 25.1 percent from 21.4 percent.

IAG also holds Spanish carriers Iberia and Vueling and Ireland's Aer Lingus in its portfolio.

Qatar Airways Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker commented this "investment to date has been highly successful and the announced increase in our shareholding is evidence of our continued support of IAG and its strategy."

Qatar first invested in IAG in 2015, buying 9.99 percent of the company, and has steadily increased it since then.

It also owns stakes in China Southern and Cathay Pacific, and said earlier this month it was in talks about doubling its holding in LATAM Airlines Group to 20 percent and buying a 49 percent stake in Africa's RwandAir.


British Airways, Aer Lingus, Güncel, Son Dakika

Haber Yayın Tarihi: 19.02.2020 01:37 Kaynak: DHA
Facebook'ta Paylaş!Paylaş Twitter'da Paylaş!Tweetle Whatsapp'da Paylaş!Gönder



Son Dakika

Morgda cenazeler karıştı, mezar açıldı
Prof. Dr. Hasan Sözbilir'den deprem fırtınasının yaşandığı Manisa ve çevresini rahatlatan deprem tahmini Son dakika: HSK, Gezi Davası'na beraat veren mahkeme üyeleri hakkında inceleme başlattı 5 ayda okuduğu 250 kitapla gündem olan Atakan: Bir hedefim daha var, Cumhurbaşkanlığı

Son Dakika Haberleri
18:17 Aleyna Tilki ve Aynur Aydın arasındaki polemiğe genç popçunun babası da dahil oldu
17:41 Genç şarkıcı, ahlaksız teklifi ifşa etti!
17:41 Defne Samyeli, eski sevgilisi Cem Yılmaz'ın fotoğraflarını Instagram'dan sildi
17:32 Bige Önal, 5 yıldır aşk yaşadığı Aras Bulut İynemli ile evliliği düşünmediklerini söyledi
17:02 İrfan Özata'nın yeni albüm

Son Dakika - Son Dakika Haberleri - Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 19.02.2020 20:46:35. #1.13#
ŞU AN BURADASINIZ: Qatar Airways raises stake in IAG to 25.1 pct. - Son Dakika
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]