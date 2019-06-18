Queen Of The South 2018-19 Season Review
1 saat önce
Steven Dobbie's record-breaking 21 goals for Queen of the South in 2018-19 was enough to ensure the club stayed in the Scottish Championship. Relive some of the best moments from the season.
Haber Yayın Tarihi : 18.06.2019 01:06
Steven Dobbie's record-breaking 21 goals for Queen of the South in 2018-19 was enough to ensure the club stayed in the Scottish Championship. Relive some of the best moments from the season.
Quaresma'dan Fikret Orman'a yanıt geldi!
Fikret Orman'dan Quaresma tepkisi: Parasını verin, gönderin gitsin
Burak Yılmaz için flaş iddia: Lecce değil Fenerbahçe
Model Ebru Şancı ve futbolcu eşi Alpaslan Öztürk, öpüşürken görüntülendi