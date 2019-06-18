Son Dakika Haberleri: Queen Of The South 2018-19 Season Review
Queen Of The South 2018-19 Season Review

Steven Dobbie's record-breaking 21 goals for Queen of the South in 2018-19 was enough to ensure the club stayed in the Scottish Championship. Relive some of the best moments from the season.

Kaynak: Dugout

Haber Yayın Tarihi : 18.06.2019 01:06 
Spor
