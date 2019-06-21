Raúl will manage Real Madrid Castilla

Raúl González Blanco will be manager of Castilla next season. Raúl, who this season managed the Under-18's and Under-15's, will be starting a new professional era at Real Madrid. Madridista legend Raúl played in the Real Madrid first-team for 16 seasons, winning three European Cups, two Club World Cups, one UEFA Super Cup, six LaLiga titles and four Spanish Super Cups.