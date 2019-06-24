Son Dakika Haberleri: Raheem Sterling's Best Moments 2018-19
Son Dakika Spor Haber

Raheem Sterling's Best Moments 2018-19

18 dakika önce

Check out the best moments from PFA Young Player Of The Year winner Raheem Sterling in 2018-19 after the winger helped Manchester City towards a domestic treble.

Check out the best moments from PFA Young Player Of The Year winner Raheem Sterling in 2018-19 after the winger helped Manchester City towards a domestic treble.
Raheem Sterling's Best Moments 2018-19
Kaynak: Dugout

Haber Yayın Tarihi : 24.06.2019 07:06 
Manchester City, Raheem Sterling, Spor
Facebook'ta Paylaş!Paylaş Twitter'da Paylaş!Tweetle Whatsapp'da Paylaş!Gönder

YORUMLAR


Beşiktaş'ın istediği Ömer Toprak, Borussia Dortmund'da kalmak istiyor! Eski Spor Bakanı Yücel Seçkiner vefat etti Müfit Erkasap, Fatih Terim'in istediği forveti açıkladı Bruma, 15 milyon euroya Porto'ya transfer olacak

SonDakika.com - Son Dakika Haber - En Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 24.6.2019 19:24:05. #1.12#
ŞU AN BURADASINIZ: Son Dakika Haberleri: Raheem Sterling's Best Moments 2018-19
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]