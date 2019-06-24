Raheem Sterling's Best Moments 2018-19
18 dakika önce
Check out the best moments from PFA Young Player Of The Year winner Raheem Sterling in 2018-19 after the winger helped Manchester City towards a domestic treble.
Haber Yayın Tarihi : 24.06.2019 07:06
Check out the best moments from PFA Young Player Of The Year winner Raheem Sterling
in 2018-19 after the winger helped Manchester City
towards a domestic treble.
Beşiktaş'ın istediği Ömer Toprak, Borussia Dortmund'da kalmak istiyor!
Eski Spor Bakanı Yücel Seçkiner vefat etti
Müfit Erkasap, Fatih Terim'in istediği forveti açıkladı
Bruma, 15 milyon euroya Porto'ya transfer olacak